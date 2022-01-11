Music Week Awards 2022: Inside the BBC and commercial talent contest for our Radio Show trophy

The deadline for entries to the Music Week Awards 2022 is now looming.

Entries close at 6pm on January 19, 2022. Find out more information on each category’s criteria and enter at www.musicweekawards.com

The ceremony will take place on May 26, 2022 at Battersea Evolution, London.

Ahead of the final deadline, Music Week is looking at some of the key categories for 2022.

One of the key battlegrounds will be the Radio Show category, in which BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo (also the host of the ceremony) retained her title in 2021.

The Radio Show category is always a tussle between the commercial sector and the BBC. Amfo was up against her Radio 1 colleagues Danny Howard and Annie Mac (who’s since stepped down) last year, as well as BBC Radio Kent’s Abbie McCarthy and BBC 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq and Lauren Laverne (winner of the award in 2019).

From the commercial sector, there were nods for Capital Xtra’s Breakfast with Yinka and Shayna Marie and Homegrown with Robert Bruce, as well as Sophie K for Kerrang! Radio Breakfast and The Skin Show on Absolute Radio. The category also welcomes entries from non-traditional broadcasters, as shown by the Matt Wilkinson Show earning a nomination for Apple Music Radio last year.

The 2022 nominees are still to be decided but the January 19 deadline for entries is fast approaching.

The Music Week Awards are the UK's only music awards that recognise labels, publishing, live, retail, A&R, radio, marketing and PR. The entry process for the Music Week Awards 2022 is your opportunity to put forward your best work from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and highlight the achievements of you and your company to the industry.

The 2021 edition of the ceremony was our biggest ever Music Week Awards, as the industry returned for the first in-person event since 2019.

With some huge artist campaigns in 2021, the next edition of the ceremony is already shaping up as a fascinating battle across the 24 contested categories. There’s also The Strat, our special award for a music industry icon - Kanya King collected the award this year.

While live music categories have returned for 2022 following the return of gigs, the award for Festival Of The Year is being rested for another year because of the disruption to that sector in 2021.

The Full Awards List

Accountancy Firm of the Year

A&R Award

Artist Marketing Campaign

Catalogue Marketing Campaign

Grassroots Venue: Spirit of the Scene- public voted

Independent Publisher of the Year

Independent Record Company

Independent Retailer

Label/Artist Services Company

Live Music Agent (Individual)

Live Music Promoter (Company)

Live Music Innovation of the Year (Company)

Manager of the Year

Music & Brand Partnership

Music Consumer Innovation

PR Campaign

Promotions Team

Publisher of the Year

Radio Show

Radio Station

Record Company

Sales Team

Sync Team of the Year

Ticketing Company

The Strat - judged by Music Week

