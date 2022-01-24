Music Week Awards 2022: Last chance for entries!

The deadline for entries to the Music Week Awards 2022 is now looming.

Entries close at 6pm on January 25, 2022. Find out more information on each category’s criteria and enter at www.musicweekawards.com

The ceremony will take place on May 26, 2022 at Battersea Evolution, London.

The Music Week Awards are the UK's only music awards that recognise labels, publishing, live, retail, A&R, radio, marketing and PR.

The entry process for the Music Week Awards 2022 is your opportunity to put forward your best work from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and highlight the achievements of you and your company to the industry.

Last year’s edition of the ceremony was our biggest ever Music Week Awards, as the industry returned for the first in-person event since 2019. BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo hosted for the first time as the music business celebrated its many achievements.

Big winners in 2021 included Polydor, who retained the Record Company category; Warner Records, who claimed the A&R award; UMPG, who were named Publisher Of The Year; Sony Music in the Music & Brand Partnership category; and Tap Music, who triumphed as Manager Of The Year.

With some huge artist campaigns in 2021, the next edition of the ceremony is already shaping up as a fascinating battle across the 24 contested categories. There’s also The Strat, our special award for a music industry icon - Kanya King collected the award this year.

While live music categories have returned for 2022 following the return of gigs, the award for Festival Of The Year is being rested for another year because of the disruption to that sector in 2021.

The Full Awards List

Accountancy Firm of the Year

A&R Award

Artist Marketing Campaign

Catalogue Marketing Campaign

Grassroots Venue: Spirit of the Scene- public voted

Independent Publisher of the Year

Independent Record Company

Independent Retailer

Label/Artist Services Company

Live Music Agent (Individual)

Live Music Promoter (Company)

Live Music Innovation of the Year (Company)

Manager of the Year

Music & Brand Partnership

Music Consumer Innovation

PR Campaign

Promotions Team

Publisher of the Year

Radio Show

Radio Station

Record Company

Sales Team

Sync Team of the Year

Ticketing Company

The Strat - judged by Music Week

You can book tables and tickets for the Music Week Awards 2022 here.

If you have any questions about the entry process, please contact Kate Smith on kate.smith@futurenet.com.

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2022, please contact Helen Hughes on helen.hughes@futurenet.com.