Music Week Awards 2023 finalists revealed ahead of May 24 ceremony

It’s the news the music industry has been waiting for… After receiving yet another record-breaking number of entries, the finalists have been confirmed across 24 categories for the Music Week Awards 2023.

The biggest night in the music industry calendar returns to Evolution London in Battersea on Wednesday, May 24. We'll say this now: be sure to book tables here to avoid missing out on the hugely popular event – especially as the 2022 edition was our biggest ever Music Week Awards so far.

We are excited to say that the BPI is this year’s headline sponsor of the Music Week Awards 2023. Adding to the celebrations, the UK recorded music trade body is also marking its 50th anniversary this year.



Speaking about the partnership, Sophie Jones, BPI Chief Strategy Officer & Interim CEO, said: “Our 50th anniversary is both a special moment when we can recognise the achievements of the BPI and our label members and an important springboard to continue our essential work promoting British music around the many exciting opportunities that lie ahead. In this landmark year we are particularly delighted to sponsor the Music Week Awards – always a wonderful occasion when the music community comes together to celebrate its phenomenal talent and many brilliant successes.”



As well as our category sponsors (see below), the drinks reception is sponsored by Wise Music and the branding sponsor is Blinding Talent.

The Music Week Awards is the only ceremony that recognises achievement across the whole industry, including labels, music publishers, live, radio, marketing and PR. Each year, these prestigious awards are peer-voted and judged by an independent panel of specialist judges. As well as the judged categories, The Strat is our special award decided by the Music Week team.

The finalists revealed today have set up some fascinating contests on the night across the hotly-contested categories. The entries represent achievements during 2022 – you can read the full list of finalists below.

A big one for the judges to consider will be Record Company, which sees 2022 victors Atlantic up against former winners Polydor (triumphant in 2019-21) as well as labels including 0207 Def Jam, Columbia, Decca, EMI, Insanity, Island, Ministry Of Sound, Parlophone, RCA and Warner Records.

New for 2023, the International Marketing Team Of The Year recognises the success of UK labels in growing the profile of acts in global territories. The category makes its bow this year with a contest between BMG UK, Partisan, PIAS, Sony Music Entertainment UK, Universal Music UK and Warner Music UK.

The Independent Record Company category represents labels who have made an impact with acts across a range of genres, including Perfect Havoc, Defected, Partisan, Dead Oceans, Earache, Marshall, and more.

Following the victory for Team Adele at Columbia in 2022, the Artist Marketing Campaign category sees recognition for superstar acts including Harry Styles (Columbia), Stormzy (0207 Def Jam) and Taylor Swift (EMI), alongside rising stars such as Bad Boy Chiller Crew (Relentless), Rina Sawayama (Dirty Hit), Cat Burns (Since ‘93/RCA), Eliza Rose (Warner Records), Sam Ryder (Parlophone) and Yard Act (Island).

This year’s ceremony also sees the return of popular category Festival Of The Year, with 2022 the first full season of events since Covid. The category will be contested by events including Bluedot, BST Hyde Park, Creamfields, End Of The Road, Liverpool Sound City, Reading & Leeds Festival, Southbank Centre: Grace Jones’ Meltdown, Standon Calling, Tramlines, TRNSMT and Wireless Festival.

As ever, Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene (supported by Music Venue Trust) will be decided by public vote which runs until 5pm on March 31 – click here to take part in the voting.

Radio Station (sponsored by PPL) will be a contest between the BBC and commercial stations, including BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, 6 Music, Absolute Radio, Capital Dance, Hits Radio Network and Reprezent Radio.

Good luck to all of this year’s finalists, who are listed below across the 24 categories.

Accountancy Firm Of The Year

CC Young & Co

Gelfand, Rennert & Feldman

Harris & Trotter LLP

Hentons

Prager Metis International

A&R Award (sponsored by BPI)

Atlantic Records

Columbia Records

EMI Records

Island Records

Kobalt Music Publishing

Parlophone Records

Polydor Records

RCA Label Group/Since ‘93

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music Publishing Group

Warner Chappell Music UK

Warner Records

Artist Marketing Campaign

Andrea, Matteo & Virginia Bocelli, Decca

Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Relentless

Cat Burns, Since ‘93/RCA

Charli XCX, Atlantic

Eliza Rose, Warner Records

Florence + The Machine, Polydor

Harry Styles, Columbia

Rina Sawayama, Dirty Hit

Sam Ryder, Parlophone

Stormzy, 0207 Def Jam

Taylor Swift, EMI

Yard Act, Island

Catalogue Marketing Campaign

ABBA, Universal Music Recordings/Polar Music

The Beatles, Universal Music Recordings

David Bowie, Rhino/Warner Music

Coldplay, Warner Global Catalogue/Parlophone

George Michael, Sony Music CG

Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, BMG/Trojan Records

Life Moves Pretty Fast: The John Hughes Mixtapes, Demon

Music Group

Steps – Platinum Collection, Sony Music

Festival Of The Year

Bluedot

BST Hyde Park

Creamfields

End Of The Road

Liverpool Sound City

Reading & Leeds Festival

Southbank Centre: Grace Jones’ Meltdown

Standon Calling

Tramlines

TRNSMT Festival

Wireless Festival

Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene – public voted (supported by Music Venue Trust)

Boileroom, Guildford

Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Dubrek Studios, Derby

The Globe, Newcastle

King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

Leadmill, Sheffield

Le Pub, Newport

Night & Day Café, Manchester

Trinity Centre, Bristol

Windmill, Brixton

Independent Publisher Of The Year (sponsored by PRS)

Concord Music Publishing

Defected

Downtown

Manners McDade

Peermusic

Phrased Differently

Reservoir

Sentric Music Group

Stellar Songs/Tim & Danny Music

Tileyard Music

Wise Music Group

Independent Record Company

Because Music

Concord

Dead Oceans

Defected

Dirty Hit

Domino

Earache

Marshall

Modern Sky

Partisan

Perfect Havoc

Play it Again Sam

International Marketing Team Of The Year

BMG UK

Partisan

PIAS

Sony Music Entertainment UK

Universal Music UK

Warner Music UK

Label/Artist Services

Absolute Label Services

ADA UK

AWAL

Believe

Cooking Vinyl

Ditto Music

FUGA

Ingrooves Music Group

[Integral] UK

The Orchard

Virgin Music

Live Music Agency

ATC Live

CAA

Mother Artists

Primary Talent International

Pure Represents

UTA

Wasserman Music

WME

X-Ray Touring

Live Music Promoter

AEG Presents UK

DHP Family

FKP Scorpio

Kilimanjaro Live

Live Nation Music UK

Senbla

SJM Concerts

Manager Of The Year

Michael Adex, NQ

Emma Greengrass/Ian McAndrew, Wildlife Entertainment

Ben Mawson/Ed Millett, TaP Music

David Furnish/Rachael Paley, Rocket Entertainment

Rob Harrison, Listen Generously

Ryan Lofthouse, Closer Artists

Sandy Abuah/Dion Sincere Lizzy/Markhenry Nwachukwu, TruTribe

Kate Hardwick/Sam Eldridge/Roy Eldridge, UROK Management

David May, Fifteen 04

Whitney Asomani/Matt Johnson

Jamie Oborne, All On Red Management

Music & Brand Partnership

The Absolut Choir x Olly Alexander x Absolut x M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment – Absolut Born to Mix

ArmonieJay, Denzel Chain, Kyle Reppa & Sad Alex/TikTok x Universal Music Group x Republic Records x Syco Entertainment x Samsung – StemDrop

Aitch x Relentless x Kingdom Collective x Universal Music Globe – Aitch-S2

Amaria BB, Bellah, Sha Simone & Le Juiice x Puma UK x JD x Sony Music Entertainment UK/4th Floor Creative Group – Puma Mayze Stack

Becky Hill x Stefflon Don x Ultra Naté x Pepsi MAX – UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Final Show

Burna Boy x Burberry x UTA – Festive Campaign

Bury Tomorrow x Cradle Of Filth x Witch Fever x Activision Blizzard x Sony Music UK 4th Floor Creative/Music For Nations – Diablo Immortal

Central Cee x Jacquemus x UTA – Jacquemus’ Winter Line

Joy Crookes x Lexus x Sony Music UK 4th Floor Creative/Insanity Records – Lexus UX

Kylie Minogue x Peggy Gou x Magnum x Warner Music Artist & Brand Partners, WMX – Magnum #ClassicsRemixed

Lewis Capaldi x Activision x Universal Music Group for Brands – Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Liam Gallagher x Clarks x Warner Music Artist & Brand Partners, WMX – Clarks Originals

Music Consumer Innovation

Amazon Music UK x +44 x Stormzy – This Is What I Mean Campaign

Amazon Music UK x AWAL x Minecraft x Alfie Templeman – Mellow Moon Virtual Festival

Elton John x Rocket Entertainment x Vodafone – BST AR Experience

EMI x Bastille – Give Me The Future Campaign

Metropolis Studios – 5G Festival

Music Venue Trust/The National Lottery – Revive Live

Polydor & BRITs Digital Committee – BRIT Awards 2022 Digital Campaign

Serenade x Warner Records x Muse – Will Of The People Digital Pressing

Spotify, Rap UK Day 1 Club

Vevo, Vevo TV App

Virgin Music x Amazons – Digital Box Set NFT

YouTube, YouTube Shorts

PR Campaign

Beabadoobee, Inside/Out

Bob Vylan, Good As Gold

Denzel Curry, August

FLO, Artists’ Way

Foals, MoKho PR

Nia Archives, Triple Threat

Nova Twins, Public City

Rema, Emerald East

Rosalía, Columbia

Sam Ryder, DawBell

Stormzy, Wired PR

Wet Leg, Domino

Promotions Team (sponsored by Radiomonitor)

0207 Def Jam

Atlantic Records

Columbia Records

EMI

Island Records

Listen Up

Parlophone

Polydor

Plugged In PR

RCA

Warner Records

Your Army

Publisher Of The Year (sponsored by PRS)

Kobalt Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music Publishing Group

Warner Chappell Music UK

Radio Show

BBC Introducing With Jasmine Takhar, BBC Asian Network

Elton John’s Rocket Hour, Apple Music 1

Ellie Prohan, KISS Nights Specialist Show, KISS

Future Artists With Jack Saunders, BBC Radio 1

Future Sounds With Clara Amfo, BBC Radio 1

Jamz Supernova, BBC Radio 6 Music

Jo Whiley, BBC Radio 2

Lauren Laverne, BBC Radio 6 Music

Rickie, Melvin & Charlie, BBC Radio 1

Romesh Ranganathan, For The Love Of Hip-Hop, BBC Radio 2

The Dotty Show, Apple Music 1

The Skin Show, Absolute Radio

Radio Station (sponsored by PPL)

Absolute Radio

BBC Radio 1

BBC Radio 2

BBC Radio 6 Music

Capital Dance

Capital Xtra

Hits Radio Network

Kerrang! Radio

KISS

Radio X

Reprezent Radio

Scala

Record Company (sponsored by Confetti Media)

0207 Def Jam

Atlantic Records

Columbia

Decca Records

EMI Records

Insanity Records

Island Records

Ministry Of Sound

Parlophone Records

Polydor Records

RCA Records

Warner Records UK

Sales Team of the year (sponsored by OCC)

[Integral] UK

Lasgo Chrysalis Ltd

The Orchard

Proper Music Group

Republic Of Music

Sony Music UK

Virgin Music UK

Warner Music UK

Sync Team Of The Year

AWAL

Beggars Group Media

BMG

Hipgnosis Song Management

Sentric

Sony Music Entertainment

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music Publishing Group

Universal Music Records (Globe)

Warner Chappell Music UK

Warner Music UK

Wise Music Group

Ticketing Company

AXS Europe

Dice

Eventim UK

Gigantic Tickets

Shoobs

Ticketmaster UK

Tixel

Twickets

Sponsors and partners so far confirmed for the 2023 Music Week Awards include the BPI, Wise Music, Confetti Media, PRS For Music, PPL, RadioMonitor, Official Charts Company, Blinding Talent and Music Venue Trust.

