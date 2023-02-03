Music Week Awards 2023: Last chance to enter!

The deadline for entries to the Music Week Awards is fast approaching, so don't miss out.

The deadline for submitting entries is 6pm on Monday February 6, 2023. Find out more information on each category’s criteria and enter at www.musicweekawards.com

The entry process is your opportunity to put forward your best work from January to December 2022.

Last year’s Music Week Awards was our biggest ever edition of the ceremony with more than 1,400 guests at the event staged at Evolution London in Battersea.

Atlantic Records took home the big award for Record Company Of The Year, and there were also triumphs for Polydor (A&R Award), Sony Music Publishing (Publisher Of The Year), Reservoir (Independent Publisher Of The Year) and Adele/Columbia Records (Artist Marketing Campaign).

Don’t miss out on the chance to highlight the achievements of you and your company to the industry. The Music Week Awards covers the entire business across 24 hotly-contested categories.

We’ll be revealing all the shortlists in late February and the winners will be announced live at the awards ceremony on May 24, 2023 at Evolution London. Table bookings are now open here.

To submit entries, please visit musicweekawards.com where you can also view the criteria and entry guidance.

For 2023, we’re launching a brand new category: International Marketing Team. The award will recognise the achievements of UK label teams achieving success with British talent in global markets.

The Music Week Awards will also see the return of the Festival Of The Year category, which was not presented in 2022 because of the lack of a full festival season in 2021. It will be the first time the category has been included since 2020, when Reading & Leeds Festival won for its 2019 edition.

The Strat is the special award for an outstanding contribution to the music business. Previous winners include PR legend Barbara Charone, MOBOs founder and CEO Kanya King, Warner Music (formerly Island) label exec Darcus Beese, Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music, Warner Music and Sarah Stennett, CEO, First Access Entertainment.

To enquire about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2023, please contact hazel.eccles@futurenet.com for more information.

The 2023 Award Categories are listed below:

Accountancy Firm of the Year

A&R Award

Artist Marketing Campaign

Catalogue Marketing Campaign

Festival of the Year

Grassroots Venue: Spirit of the Scene

Independent Publisher of the Year

Independent Record Company

International Marketing Team - NEW FOR 2023

Label/Artist Services Company

Live Music Agency (Company)

Live Music Promoter (Company)

Manager of the Year

Music & Brand Partnership

Music Consumer Innovation

PR Campaign

Promotions Team

Publisher of the Year

Radio Show

Radio Station

Record Company

Sales Team

Sync Team of the Year

Ticketing Company

The Strat (nominated by the Music Week team)