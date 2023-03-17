Music Week Awards 2023: Youth Music named as event charity partner

Music Week is delighted to announce that Youth Music is the event charity partner for the Music Week Awards 2023.

The ceremony takes place on May 24, 2023 at Evolution London. Tickets are available here - diamond and platinum tables are now sold out.

You can see the full list of finalists for the Music Week Awards 2023 here.

Youth Music is the UK’s leading young people’s music charity. Its mission is to ensure that every young person should have the chance to make, learn and earn in music and wider creativity. The charity is working to build a national grassroots infrastructure that ensures the future of music is more inclusive, diverse, equitable and accessible.

Youth Music CEO Matt Griffiths said: “We’re honoured to be chosen as the Music Week Awards 2023 charity partner.

“At Youth Music, we support the grassroots organisations and people making sure music isn’t just for the privileged. For almost 25 years, we’ve been diversifying access to music-making, learning and earning across the UK. Through this crucial work, the music industries benefit from a more diverse pipeline of talent, both on stage and behind the scenes. And as we all know, greater diversity leads to even greater music.

“We’re looking forward to an exciting night, celebrating the best in the music business.”

Youth Music is a national charity funded by the National Lottery via Arts Council England, players of People's Postcode Lottery and support from partners, fundraisers and donors.

Sponsors and partners so far confirmed for the 2023 Music Week Awards include headline sponsor BPI, Wise Music, Confetti Media, PRS For Music, PPL, RadioMonitor, Official Charts Company, Blinding Talent and Music Venue Trust.

