Music Week Awards 2024: Entries now open to recognise incredible talent across the industry

Entries have now opened for the Music Week Awards 2024.

With the end of the year approaching, it’s time to put forward your best work from the past 12 months in order to highlight the achievements of you and your company to the industry.

The Music Week Awards is the biggest night in the industry calendar and the only ceremony that recognises the best of the best across the music business.

Entries close at 6pm on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The whole industry will be watching when the shortlist is announced in late February 2024. So make sure you are in the running for the Music Week Awards 2024 by entering here, where you can also view the criteria and entry guidance.

Following this year’s record-breaking event, the 2024 ceremony will be moving to a new venue, JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, on Thursday, May 2.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 11, 2024. If you have any booking or entry queries, please contact: Kate Smith, Customer Relations Manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

This year’s awards was another hugely oversubscribed celebration of industry talent. Winners at the ceremony included EMI in the Record Company category.

At the time, EMI co-president Rebecca Allen described the win as “utterly brilliant, and very, very special… Definitely a career highlight for me.”

“I am over the moon for us all to have won label of the year,” said EMI co-president Jo Charrington. “We’re ambitious for our artists and executives and winning this award definitely sets the tone for our future together.”

Atlantic triumphed in the A&R category in 2023.

“Ed [Howard] and I encourage a very collaborative approach,” said co-president Briony Turner following the victory. “This is the third time we’ve won this award over the past 10 years, which hopefully speaks to a consistent approach to signing, developing and sustaining artists.”

“Briony and I have worked hard to foster the strong A&R tradition within Atlantic and to maintain a team full of passionate and driven young execs,” said co-president Ed Howard. “Their energy, dedication and commitment to our artists is inspiring and we are incredibly proud to see their hard work recognised with the Music Week Award.

Other winners this year included Since ’93/RCA for Artist Marketing Campaign (Cat Burns), Universal Music Recordings/Polar Music for Catalogue Marketing Campaign (ABBA Voyage), Sony Music UK for International Marketing Team Of The Year, UMPG for Publisher Of The Year and Warner Music UK for Sync Team Of The Year.

Emma Banks collected The Strat – the prestigious honour awarded by the Music Week team.

The full list of Music Week Awards 2024 categories is below.

Accountancy Firm of the Year

A&R Award

Artist Marketing Campaign

Catalogue Marketing Campaign

Festival of the Year

Grassroots Venue: Spirit of the Scene

Independent Publisher of the Year

Independent Record Company

International Marketing Team

Label/Artist Services

Live Music Agency

Live Music Promoter

Manager of the Year

Music & Brand Partnership

Music Consumer Innovation

PR Campaign

Promotions Team

Publisher of the Year

Radio Show

Radio Station

Record Company

Sales Team

Sync Team of the Year

Ticketing Company

The Strat (nominated by the Music Week team)

Please note there is a different deadline for the Accountancy Firm of the Year category, which is 6pm on Thursday, February 23, 2024

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2024, please contact lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com for more information.