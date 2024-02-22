Music Week Awards 2024 finalists revealed across 24 categories ahead of ceremony on May 2

The wait is over… After another year of record-breaking entries, the finalists for the Music Week Awards 2024 are now confirmed across 24 categories.
The biggest night in the music industry calendar is moving to a new venue this year. The ceremony will take place on May 2 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London – tickets are available here.
The Music Week Awards celebrated its biggest ever edition in 2023. It is the only ceremony that recognises achievement across the whole industry, including record labels, music publishers, live, radio, marketing and PR. Each year, our prestigious awards are peer-voted and judged by an independent panel of specialist judges.
As well as the 24 judged categories, The Strat is our special award decided by the Music Week team – read our history of The Strat for the full list of amazing executives who have been honoured over the years. Recent winners include Emma Banks, Barbara Charone, Kanya King, Darcus Beese and Max Lousada. This year’s winner will be revealed on the night.
The full list of our sponsors and partners for the 2024 Music Week Awards includes: Wise Music, Believe, Deezer, Downtown, SoundCloud, PPL, PRS For Music, RadioMonitor, Official Charts Company, Blinding Talent, Music Venue Trust and Music Minds Matter (charity partner).
Once again, there are going to be some fascinating contests across the categories at the awards. The finalists have all been recognised for success during 2023 – the full shortlist is below.
In the Record Company category, EMI will be defending their title against contenders including Polydor (winners for three years running from 2019 to 2021), Atlantic (victors in 2022), Columbia, Decca, Insanity, Island, Ministry Of Sound, RCA, Relentless and Warner Records-Parlophone.
Back for a second year following its successful launch in 2023, the International Marketing Team category will be a competition between majors (Sony Music UK, Universal Music UK, Warner Music UK), indies (Partisan, PIAS) and artist/label services companies (AWAL, The Orchard).
Independent Record Company is a category that recognises labels behind an eclectic offering of artists and genres. This year’s line-up of finalists includes Concord Label Group, EGA Distro, Dead Oceans, Defected, Dirty Hit, Earache, Modern Sky UK, Neighbourhood, The Other Songs, Partisan, XL Recordings and Young Recordings.
The music publishing sector is also represented across both major and independent sectors with a host of successful companies, at a time when there’s huge interest and financial activity in song copyrights.
Artist Marketing Campaign recognises a wide range of artists, including teams behind Davido, Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Hozier, J Hus, Kylie Minogue, Lewis Capaldi, Maisie Peters, Miley Cyrus, Mitski, Potter Payper, Raye and the Rolling Stones.
With catalogue’s power becoming more and more evident, this year’s contest in that marketing category will be a fascinating one for industry watchers (ABBA emerged triumphant in 2023). Look out for inspiring campaigns by De La Soul, Evanescence, Fela Kuti x Idris Elba, Haim, Madonna, Miguel, Nick Drake x Aurora, Emeli Sandé, Self Esteem et al, Pink Floyd, Suede, The Beatles, The Kinks and Wham! in the running.
The live sector had a busy 2023 and there are categories for teams and events at the Music Week Awards, including Festival Of The Year with nods for American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, Bearded Theory Festival, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Forbidden Forest Festival, Latitude, Liverpool Sound City, Reading & Leeds Festival, Southbank Centre: Christine And The Queens Meltdown and Wireless.
Once again, Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene (supported by Music Venue Trust) will be decided by a public vote here.
For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2024, please contact lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com for more information.
If you have any booking queries, please contact: Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com
Good luck to all of this year’s finalists, who are listed below across the 24 categories.
Accountancy Firm Of The Year
CC Young
Gelfand Rennert & Feldman
Prager Metis
A&R Award (sponsored by SoundCloud)
Atlantic
AWAL
Columbia
EGA Distro
EMI
Island
Ministry Of Sound
Polydor
Sony Music Publishing
Warner Chappell Music
Warner Records
Universal Music Publishing
Artist Marketing Campaign (sponsored by Official Charts Company)
Davido – Columbia
Dua Lipa – Warner Records
Gorillaz – Parlophone
Hozier – Island
J Hus – Black Butter
Kylie Minogue – BMG
Lewis Capaldi – EMI
Maisie Peters – Atlantic
Miley Cyrus – RCA/Sony Music
Mitski – Dead Oceans (Secretly Group)
Potter Payper – 0207 Def Jam
Raye – The Orchard
The Rolling Stones – Polydor
Catalogue Marketing Campaign
De La Soul – Reservoir
Evanescence – Craft Recordings, Concord Label Group
Fela Kuti x Idris Elba – Partisan
Haim – Polydor/Universal Music Recordings
Madonna – Rhino UK/Warner Chappell Music UK
Miguel – Sony Music Commercial Group
Nick Drake x Aurora, Emeli Sandé, Self Esteem et al – Chrysalis Records
Pink Floyd – Warner Music/Pink Floyd Records
Suede – Demon Music Group
The Beatles – Universal Music Recordings
The Kinks – BMG
Wham! – Sony Music Commercial Group
Festival Of The Year
American Express Presents BST Hyde Park
Bearded Theory Festival
Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival
Forbidden Forest Festival
Latitude
Liverpool Sound City
Reading & Leeds Festival
Southbank Centre: Christine And The Queens Meltdown
Wireless
Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene – public voted (supported by Music Venue Trust)
Barrow Underground Music Society, Barrow-In-Furness
Cafe Koko, London
The Green Door Store, Brighton
Hare & Hounds, Birmingham
Le Pub, Newport
Oh Yeah Music Centre, Belfast
Omeara, London
Thekla, Bristol
The Leadmill, Sheffield
Windmill, Brixton
Independent Publisher Of The Year (sponsored by PRS For Music)
Concord Music Publishing
Defected Music Publishing
Downtown Music Publishing
Kassner Associated Publishers
Phrased Differently Music
Reservoir
Sentric Music Group
Stellar Songs/Tim & Danny Music
Tileyard Music
Ultra Music Publishing
Wise Music Group
Young Songs
Independent Record Company (sponsored by Downtown)
Concord Label Group
EGA Distro
Dead Oceans
Defected
Dirty Hit
Earache
Modern Sky UK
Neighbourhood
The Other Songs
Partisan
XL Recordings
Young Recordings
International Marketing Team (sponsored by Deezer)
AWAL
Partisan
PIAS
Sony Music UK
The Orchard
Universal Music UK
Warner Music UK
Label/Artist Services Company
Absolute
ADA
AWAL
Believe
Cooking Vinyl
Ditto Music
EGA Distro
FUGA
IDOL
[Integral] UK
The Orchard
Virgin Music Group
Live Music Agency (Company)
CAA
Primary Talent International
Pure Represents
UTA
Wasserman Music
WME
Live Music Promoter (Company)
AEG Presents Europe
DF Concerts & Events
DHP Family
Kilimanjaro Live
Live Nation Music UK
Metropolis Music
Music Plus Sport
Senbla
SJM Concerts
Manager Of The Year
Moe Bah/Kilo Jalloh/Michael Adane/Patrick Lubega, 2K Management
Wesley Banton
Bello
Emily Braham, Yo&Co Management
Chris Dempsey & Emma Powell, YMU Group
Victoria De Juniac, Victoria BDJ Management
Amy Frenchum, Blue Raincoat Artists
Sophie Kennard, Frame Artists
Ben Mawson & Ed Millett, TaP Music
Jamie Oborne, All On Red Management
Benny Scarrs & Jack Foster, Neighbourhood
Music & Brand Partnership
Anitta x Burna Boy x DJ Alesso x Pepsi x Fuse – 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi
Central Cee x Joy Crookes x JD Sports x Sony Music UK/4th Floor Creative – JD Sports Forever Forward: Christmas 2023
Dave x EA Sports x WME x Uncommon – EA Sports FC
Ed Sheeran x The Kraft Heinz Company x Warner Music Artist & Brand Partners, WMX – Tingly Ted’s
Girli x Bluebella x Believe x WMA – Bluebella Pride Campaign
Jorja Smith x Audi x CAA – Driven By Progress
Lewis Capaldi x Peloton Studios x Wasserman – Peloton Classes
Little Simz & Dave Meyers x AWAL x BMW x Microsoft – Gorilla Video x BMW XM Series x Microsoft Cloud
Shygirl x H&M x Mugler x UTA – H&M x Mugler Campaign
Stormzy x Rockstar Energy x Universal Globe x 0207 Def Jam – Press Play
The Rolling Stones x Spotify x FC Barcelona – FC Barcelona Takeover/Hackney Diamonds
Music Consumer Innovation
Amazon Music x Metropolis Studios x Sony Music UK x Columbia Records UK – George Ezra: Gold Rush Kid (Amazon Music Live)
Meta – Meta Loves Music London
Music Glue – Venndr
Planet Fans – Planet Fans Platform
Spotify – DJ Launch
TikTok & European Broadcast Union – Eurovision Song Contest 2023
Vinyl Group – Spin Your Sound
Yoto x Universal Music UK – Yoto Cards
PR Campaign
Boygenius, Toast Press
Davido, Columbia
Hak Baker, Artists’ Way
Kylie Minogue, MCPR
Lewis Capaldi, MBC PR/DawBell/APB PR
Maisie Peters, Warner Music UK
Olivia Dean, InsideOut
Pink, RCA UK
Potter Payper, Wired PR
The Beatles, DawBell
The Last Dinner Party, Chalk Press Agency
Rita Ora, Stoked PR
Promotions Team (Sponsored by Radiomonitor)
Atlantic
Brace Yourself PR
Columbia
EMI
Got Your Back
Island Records
Listen Up
Plugged In PR
Polydor
RCA
Warner-Parlophone
Your Army
Publisher Of The Year (sponsored by PRS For Music)
Kobalt Music Publishing
Sony Music Publishing
Universal Music Publishing
Warner Chappell
Radio Show
Anton Powers, KISS
BBC Introducing With Jasmine Takhar, BBC Asian Network
DJ Ace, BBC 1xtra R&B Show
Elton John’s Rocket Hour, Apple Music 1
Future Artists With Jack Saunders, BBC Radio 1
Future Pop with Mollie King, BBC Radio 1
Jamz Supernova, BBC Radio 6 Music
Jo Whiley, BBC Radio 2
Lauren Laverne, BBC Radio 6 Music
Rickie, Melvin & Charlie, BBC Radio 1
The Dotty Show, Apple Music 1
The Front Porch With Baylen Leonard, Absolute Radio Country
Radio Station (sponsored by PPL)
Absolute Radio
BBC Asian Network
BBC Radio 1
BBC Radio 2
BBC Radio 3
BBC Radio 6 Music
Capital Dance
Capital Xtra
Greatest Hits Radio
Kerrang! Radio
KISS
Radio X
Record Company
Atlantic
Columbia
Decca
EMI
Insanity
Island
Ministry Of Sound
Polydor
RCA
Relentless
Warner Records–Parlophone
Sales Team
AWAL
Believe UK
[Integral] UK
Lasgo Worldwide Media
Proper Music Group
Sony Music UK
The Orchard
Virgin Music Group
Warner Music UK
Sync Team Of The Year
Beggars Music Group
BMG
Hipgnosis Song Management
Kobalt Music Publishing
Sentric
Sony Music
Sony Music Publishing
Universal Music Publishing
Universal Music Records (Globe)
Warner Chappell Music UK
Warner Music UK
Wise Music Creative
Ticketing Company
AXS Europe
Dice
Gigantic Tickets
Music Glue
Ticketmaster UK
Twickets