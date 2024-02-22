Music Week Awards 2024 finalists revealed across 24 categories ahead of ceremony on May 2

The wait is over… After another year of record-breaking entries, the finalists for the Music Week Awards 2024 are now confirmed across 24 categories.

The biggest night in the music industry calendar is moving to a new venue this year. The ceremony will take place on May 2 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London – tickets are available here.

The Music Week Awards celebrated its biggest ever edition in 2023. It is the only ceremony that recognises achievement across the whole industry, including record labels, music publishers, live, radio, marketing and PR. Each year, our prestigious awards are peer-voted and judged by an independent panel of specialist judges.

As well as the 24 judged categories, The Strat is our special award decided by the Music Week team – read our history of The Strat for the full list of amazing executives who have been honoured over the years. Recent winners include Emma Banks, Barbara Charone, Kanya King, Darcus Beese and Max Lousada. This year’s winner will be revealed on the night.

The full list of our sponsors and partners for the 2024 Music Week Awards includes: Wise Music, Believe, Deezer, Downtown, SoundCloud, PPL, PRS For Music, RadioMonitor, Official Charts Company, Blinding Talent, Music Venue Trust and Music Minds Matter (charity partner).

Once again, there are going to be some fascinating contests across the categories at the awards. The finalists have all been recognised for success during 2023 – the full shortlist is below.

In the Record Company category, EMI will be defending their title against contenders including Polydor (winners for three years running from 2019 to 2021), Atlantic (victors in 2022), Columbia, Decca, Insanity, Island, Ministry Of Sound, RCA, Relentless and Warner Records-Parlophone.

Back for a second year following its successful launch in 2023, the International Marketing Team category will be a competition between majors (Sony Music UK, Universal Music UK, Warner Music UK), indies (Partisan, PIAS) and artist/label services companies (AWAL, The Orchard).

Independent Record Company is a category that recognises labels behind an eclectic offering of artists and genres. This year’s line-up of finalists includes Concord Label Group, EGA Distro, Dead Oceans, Defected, Dirty Hit, Earache, Modern Sky UK, Neighbourhood, The Other Songs, Partisan, XL Recordings and Young Recordings.

The music publishing sector is also represented across both major and independent sectors with a host of successful companies, at a time when there’s huge interest and financial activity in song copyrights.

Artist Marketing Campaign recognises a wide range of artists, including teams behind Davido, Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Hozier, J Hus, Kylie Minogue, Lewis Capaldi, Maisie Peters, Miley Cyrus, Mitski, Potter Payper, Raye and the Rolling Stones.

With catalogue’s power becoming more and more evident, this year’s contest in that marketing category will be a fascinating one for industry watchers (ABBA emerged triumphant in 2023). Look out for inspiring campaigns by De La Soul, Evanescence, Fela Kuti x Idris Elba, Haim, Madonna, Miguel, Nick Drake x Aurora, Emeli Sandé, Self Esteem et al, Pink Floyd, Suede, The Beatles, The Kinks and Wham! in the running.

The live sector had a busy 2023 and there are categories for teams and events at the Music Week Awards, including Festival Of The Year with nods for American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, Bearded Theory Festival, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Forbidden Forest Festival, Latitude, Liverpool Sound City, Reading & Leeds Festival, Southbank Centre: Christine And The Queens Meltdown and Wireless.

Once again, Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene (supported by Music Venue Trust) will be decided by a public vote here.

Good luck to all of this year’s finalists, who are listed below across the 24 categories.



Accountancy Firm Of The Year

CC Young

Gelfand Rennert & Feldman

Prager Metis





A&R Award (sponsored by SoundCloud)

Atlantic

AWAL

Columbia

EGA Distro

EMI

Island

Ministry Of Sound

Polydor

Sony Music Publishing

Warner Chappell Music

Warner Records

Universal Music Publishing



Artist Marketing Campaign (sponsored by Official Charts Company)

Davido – Columbia

Dua Lipa – Warner Records

Gorillaz – Parlophone

Hozier – Island

J Hus – Black Butter

Kylie Minogue – BMG

Lewis Capaldi – EMI

Maisie Peters – Atlantic

Miley Cyrus – RCA/Sony Music

Mitski – Dead Oceans (Secretly Group)

Potter Payper – 0207 Def Jam

Raye – The Orchard

The Rolling Stones – Polydor





Catalogue Marketing Campaign

De La Soul – Reservoir

Evanescence – Craft Recordings, Concord Label Group

Fela Kuti x Idris Elba – Partisan

Haim – Polydor/Universal Music Recordings

Madonna – Rhino UK/Warner Chappell Music UK

Miguel – Sony Music Commercial Group

Nick Drake x Aurora, Emeli Sandé, Self Esteem et al – Chrysalis Records

Pink Floyd – Warner Music/Pink Floyd Records

Suede – Demon Music Group

The Beatles – Universal Music Recordings

The Kinks – BMG

Wham! – Sony Music Commercial Group





Festival Of The Year

American Express Presents BST Hyde Park

Bearded Theory Festival

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival

Forbidden Forest Festival

Latitude

Liverpool Sound City

Reading & Leeds Festival

Southbank Centre: Christine And The Queens Meltdown

Wireless





Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene – public voted (supported by Music Venue Trust)

Barrow Underground Music Society, Barrow-In-Furness

Cafe Koko, London

The Green Door Store, Brighton

Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

Le Pub, Newport

Oh Yeah Music Centre, Belfast

Omeara, London

Thekla, Bristol

The Leadmill, Sheffield

Windmill, Brixton





Independent Publisher Of The Year (sponsored by PRS For Music)

Concord Music Publishing

Defected Music Publishing

Downtown Music Publishing

Kassner Associated Publishers

Phrased Differently Music

Reservoir

Sentric Music Group

Stellar Songs/Tim & Danny Music

Tileyard Music

Ultra Music Publishing

Wise Music Group

Young Songs





Independent Record Company (sponsored by Downtown)

Concord Label Group

EGA Distro

Dead Oceans

Defected

Dirty Hit

Earache

Modern Sky UK

Neighbourhood

The Other Songs

Partisan

XL Recordings

Young Recordings



International Marketing Team (sponsored by Deezer)

AWAL

Partisan

PIAS

Sony Music UK

The Orchard

Universal Music UK

Warner Music UK





Label/Artist Services Company

Absolute

ADA

AWAL

Believe

Cooking Vinyl

Ditto Music

EGA Distro

FUGA

IDOL

[Integral] UK

The Orchard

Virgin Music Group





Live Music Agency (Company)

CAA

Primary Talent International

Pure Represents

UTA

Wasserman Music

WME



Live Music Promoter (Company)

AEG Presents Europe

DF Concerts & Events

DHP Family

Kilimanjaro Live

Live Nation Music UK

Metropolis Music

Music Plus Sport

Senbla

SJM Concerts





Manager Of The Year

Moe Bah/Kilo Jalloh/Michael Adane/Patrick Lubega, 2K Management

Wesley Banton

Bello

Emily Braham, Yo&Co Management

Chris Dempsey & Emma Powell, YMU Group

Victoria De Juniac, Victoria BDJ Management

Amy Frenchum, Blue Raincoat Artists

Sophie Kennard, Frame Artists

Ben Mawson & Ed Millett, TaP Music

Jamie Oborne, All On Red Management

Benny Scarrs & Jack Foster, Neighbourhood



Music & Brand Partnership

Anitta x Burna Boy x DJ Alesso x Pepsi x Fuse – 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi

Central Cee x Joy Crookes x JD Sports x Sony Music UK/4th Floor Creative – JD Sports Forever Forward: Christmas 2023

Dave x EA Sports x WME x Uncommon – EA Sports FC

Ed Sheeran x The Kraft Heinz Company x Warner Music Artist & Brand Partners, WMX – Tingly Ted’s

Girli x Bluebella x Believe x WMA – Bluebella Pride Campaign

Jorja Smith x Audi x CAA – Driven By Progress

Lewis Capaldi x Peloton Studios x Wasserman – Peloton Classes

Little Simz & Dave Meyers x AWAL x BMW x Microsoft – Gorilla Video x BMW XM Series x Microsoft Cloud

Shygirl x H&M x Mugler x UTA – H&M x Mugler Campaign

Stormzy x Rockstar Energy x Universal Globe x 0207 Def Jam – Press Play

The Rolling Stones x Spotify x FC Barcelona – FC Barcelona Takeover/Hackney Diamonds



Music Consumer Innovation

Amazon Music x Metropolis Studios x Sony Music UK x Columbia Records UK – George Ezra: Gold Rush Kid (Amazon Music Live)

Meta – Meta Loves Music London

Music Glue – Venndr

Planet Fans – Planet Fans Platform

Spotify – DJ Launch

TikTok & European Broadcast Union – Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Vinyl Group – Spin Your Sound

Yoto x Universal Music UK – Yoto Cards





PR Campaign

Boygenius, Toast Press

Davido, Columbia

Hak Baker, Artists’ Way

Kylie Minogue, MCPR

Lewis Capaldi, MBC PR/DawBell/APB PR

Maisie Peters, Warner Music UK

Olivia Dean, InsideOut

Pink, RCA UK

Potter Payper, Wired PR

The Beatles, DawBell

The Last Dinner Party, Chalk Press Agency

Rita Ora, Stoked PR





Promotions Team (Sponsored by Radiomonitor)

Atlantic

Brace Yourself PR

Columbia

EMI

Got Your Back

Island Records

Listen Up

Plugged In PR

Polydor

RCA

Warner-Parlophone

Your Army





Publisher Of The Year (sponsored by PRS For Music)

Kobalt Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music Publishing

Warner Chappell



Radio Show

Anton Powers, KISS

BBC Introducing With Jasmine Takhar, BBC Asian Network

DJ Ace, BBC 1xtra R&B Show

Elton John’s Rocket Hour, Apple Music 1

Future Artists With Jack Saunders, BBC Radio 1

Future Pop with Mollie King, BBC Radio 1

Jamz Supernova, BBC Radio 6 Music

Jo Whiley, BBC Radio 2

Lauren Laverne, BBC Radio 6 Music

Rickie, Melvin & Charlie, BBC Radio 1

The Dotty Show, Apple Music 1

The Front Porch With Baylen Leonard, Absolute Radio Country





Radio Station (sponsored by PPL)

Absolute Radio

BBC Asian Network

BBC Radio 1

BBC Radio 2

BBC Radio 3

BBC Radio 6 Music

Capital Dance

Capital Xtra

Greatest Hits Radio

Kerrang! Radio

KISS

Radio X



Record Company

Atlantic

Columbia

Decca

EMI

Insanity

Island

Ministry Of Sound

Polydor

RCA

Relentless

Warner Records–Parlophone



Sales Team

AWAL

Believe UK

[Integral] UK

Lasgo Worldwide Media

Proper Music Group

Sony Music UK

The Orchard

Virgin Music Group

Warner Music UK





Sync Team Of The Year

Beggars Music Group

BMG

Hipgnosis Song Management

Kobalt Music Publishing

Sentric

Sony Music

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music Publishing

Universal Music Records (Globe)

Warner Chappell Music UK

Warner Music UK

Wise Music Creative





Ticketing Company

AXS Europe

Dice

Gigantic Tickets

Music Glue

Ticketmaster UK

Twickets