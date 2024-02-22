Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week Awards 2024 finalists revealed across 24 categories ahead of ceremony on May 2

February 22nd 2024 at 7:59AM
The wait is over… After another year of record-breaking entries, the finalists for the Music Week Awards 2024 are now confirmed across 24 categories.

The biggest night in the music industry calendar is moving to a new venue this year. The ceremony will take place on May 2 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London – tickets are available here.

The Music Week Awards celebrated its biggest ever edition in 2023. It is the only ceremony that recognises achievement across the whole industry, including record labels, music publishers, live, radio, marketing and PR. Each year, our prestigious awards are peer-voted and judged by an independent panel of specialist judges. 

As well as the 24 judged categories, The Strat is our special award decided by the Music Week team – read our history of The Strat for the full list of amazing executives who have been honoured over the years. Recent winners include Emma Banks, Barbara Charone, Kanya King, Darcus Beese and Max Lousada. This year’s winner will be revealed on the night.

The full list of our sponsors and partners for the 2024 Music Week Awards includes: Wise Music, Believe, Deezer, Downtown, SoundCloud, PPL, PRS For Music, RadioMonitor, Official Charts Company, Blinding Talent, Music Venue Trust and Music Minds Matter (charity partner).

Once again, there are going to be some fascinating contests across the categories at the awards. The finalists have all been recognised for success during 2023 – the full shortlist is below.

In the Record Company category, EMI will be defending their title against contenders including Polydor (winners for three years running from 2019 to 2021), Atlantic (victors in 2022), Columbia, Decca, Insanity, Island, Ministry Of Sound, RCA, Relentless and Warner Records-Parlophone.

Back for a second year following its successful launch in 2023, the International Marketing Team category will be a competition between majors (Sony Music UK, Universal Music UK, Warner Music UK), indies (Partisan, PIAS) and artist/label services companies (AWAL, The Orchard).

Independent Record Company is a category that recognises labels behind an eclectic offering of artists and genres. This year’s line-up of finalists includes Concord Label Group, EGA Distro, Dead Oceans, Defected, Dirty Hit, Earache, Modern Sky UK, Neighbourhood, The Other Songs, Partisan, XL Recordings and Young Recordings.

The music publishing sector is also represented across both major and independent sectors with a host of successful companies, at a time when there’s huge interest and financial activity in song copyrights.  

Artist Marketing Campaign recognises a wide range of artists, including teams behind Davido, Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Hozier, J Hus, Kylie Minogue, Lewis Capaldi, Maisie Peters, Miley Cyrus, Mitski, Potter Payper, Raye and the Rolling Stones.

With catalogue’s power becoming more and more evident, this year’s contest in that marketing category will be a fascinating one for industry watchers (ABBA emerged triumphant in 2023). Look out for inspiring campaigns by De La Soul, Evanescence, Fela Kuti x Idris Elba, Haim, Madonna, Miguel, Nick Drake x Aurora, Emeli Sandé, Self Esteem et al, Pink Floyd, Suede, The Beatles, The Kinks and Wham! in the running.

The live sector had a busy 2023 and there are categories for teams and events at the Music Week Awards, including Festival Of The Year with nods for American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, Bearded Theory Festival, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Forbidden Forest Festival, Latitude, Liverpool Sound City, Reading & Leeds Festival, Southbank Centre: Christine And The Queens Meltdown and Wireless.

Once again, Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene (supported by Music Venue Trust) will be decided by a public vote here

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2024, please contact lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com for more information.

If you have any booking queries, please contact: Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

Good luck to all of this year’s finalists, who are listed below across the 24 categories.

 
Accountancy Firm Of The Year

CC Young

Gelfand Rennert & Feldman

Prager Metis

A&R Award (sponsored by SoundCloud) 

Atlantic 

AWAL

Columbia 

EGA Distro 

EMI 

Island

Ministry Of Sound 

Polydor 

Sony Music Publishing 

Warner Chappell Music

Warner Records 

Universal Music Publishing 


Artist Marketing Campaign (sponsored by Official Charts Company) 

Davido – Columbia 

Dua Lipa – Warner Records 

Gorillaz – Parlophone

Hozier – Island 

J Hus – Black Butter 

Kylie Minogue – BMG 

Lewis Capaldi – EMI 

Maisie Peters – Atlantic 

Miley Cyrus – RCA/Sony Music 

Mitski – Dead Oceans (Secretly Group)

Potter Payper – 0207 Def Jam 

Raye – The Orchard 

The Rolling Stones – Polydor 

Catalogue Marketing Campaign

De La Soul – Reservoir

Evanescence – Craft Recordings, Concord Label Group

Fela Kuti x Idris Elba – Partisan 

Haim – Polydor/Universal Music Recordings

Madonna – Rhino UK/Warner Chappell Music UK

Miguel – Sony Music Commercial Group 

Nick Drake x Aurora, Emeli Sandé, Self Esteem et al – Chrysalis Records

Pink Floyd – Warner Music/Pink Floyd Records 

Suede – Demon Music Group 

The Beatles – Universal Music Recordings

The Kinks – BMG 

Wham! – Sony Music Commercial Group 


Festival Of The Year

American Express Presents BST Hyde Park 

Bearded Theory Festival 

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 

Forbidden Forest Festival 

Latitude 

Liverpool Sound City 

Reading & Leeds Festival 

Southbank Centre: Christine And The Queens Meltdown 

Wireless


Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene – public voted (supported by Music Venue Trust)

Barrow Underground Music Society, Barrow-In-Furness 

Cafe Koko, London 

The Green Door Store, Brighton 

Hare & Hounds, Birmingham 

Le Pub, Newport 

Oh Yeah Music Centre, Belfast 

Omeara, London 

Thekla, Bristol 

The Leadmill, Sheffield 

Windmill, Brixton 

Independent Publisher Of The Year (sponsored by PRS For Music)

Concord Music Publishing 

Defected Music Publishing

Downtown Music Publishing

Kassner Associated Publishers  

Phrased Differently Music

Reservoir

Sentric Music Group

Stellar Songs/Tim & Danny Music

Tileyard Music 

Ultra Music Publishing 

Wise Music Group 

Young Songs 

Independent Record Company (sponsored by Downtown)

Concord Label Group 

EGA Distro 

Dead Oceans

Defected

Dirty Hit 

Earache 

Modern Sky UK

Neighbourhood

The Other Songs 

Partisan 

XL Recordings 

Young Recordings 


International Marketing Team (sponsored by Deezer)

AWAL 

Partisan 

PIAS 

Sony Music UK 

The Orchard

Universal Music UK

Warner Music UK 

Label/Artist Services Company

Absolute

ADA 

AWAL

Believe 

Cooking Vinyl

Ditto Music

EGA Distro 

FUGA 

IDOL

[Integral] UK 

The Orchard 

Virgin Music Group 

Live Music Agency (Company)

CAA

Primary Talent International 

Pure Represents 

UTA

Wasserman Music 

WME 


Live Music Promoter (Company)

AEG Presents Europe 

DF Concerts & Events 

DHP Family 

Kilimanjaro Live 

Live Nation Music UK 

Metropolis Music

Music Plus Sport

Senbla 

SJM Concerts 

Manager Of The Year 

Moe Bah/Kilo Jalloh/Michael Adane/Patrick Lubega, 2K Management 

Wesley Banton

Bello

Emily Braham, Yo&Co Management 

Chris Dempsey & Emma Powell, YMU Group

Victoria De Juniac, Victoria BDJ Management 

Amy Frenchum, Blue Raincoat Artists 

Sophie Kennard, Frame Artists 

Ben Mawson & Ed Millett, TaP Music

Jamie Oborne, All On Red Management 

Benny Scarrs & Jack Foster, Neighbourhood 


Music & Brand Partnership

Anitta x Burna Boy x DJ Alesso x Pepsi x Fuse – 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi

Central Cee x Joy Crookes x JD Sports x Sony Music UK/4th Floor Creative – JD Sports Forever Forward: Christmas 2023

Dave x EA Sports x WME x Uncommon – EA Sports FC 

Ed Sheeran x The Kraft Heinz Company x Warner Music Artist & Brand Partners, WMX – Tingly Ted’s

Girli x Bluebella x Believe x WMA – Bluebella Pride Campaign

Jorja Smith x Audi x CAA – Driven By Progress 

Lewis Capaldi x Peloton Studios x Wasserman – Peloton Classes

Little Simz & Dave Meyers x AWAL x BMW x Microsoft – Gorilla Video x BMW XM Series x Microsoft Cloud 

Shygirl x H&M x Mugler x UTA –  H&M x Mugler Campaign

Stormzy x Rockstar Energy x Universal Globe x 0207 Def Jam – Press Play

The Rolling Stones x Spotify x FC Barcelona – FC Barcelona Takeover/Hackney Diamonds 


Music Consumer Innovation 

Amazon Music x Metropolis Studios x Sony Music UK x Columbia Records UK – George Ezra: Gold Rush Kid (Amazon Music Live) 

Meta – Meta Loves Music London 

Music Glue – Venndr 

Planet Fans – Planet Fans Platform 

Spotify – DJ Launch

TikTok & European Broadcast Union – Eurovision Song Contest 2023 

Vinyl Group – Spin Your Sound  

Yoto x Universal Music UK – Yoto Cards

PR Campaign 

Boygenius, Toast Press 

Davido, Columbia 

Hak Baker, Artists’ Way

Kylie Minogue, MCPR 

Lewis Capaldi, MBC PR/DawBell/APB PR

Maisie Peters, Warner Music UK 

Olivia Dean, InsideOut 

Pink, RCA UK

Potter Payper, Wired PR

The Beatles, DawBell 

The Last Dinner Party, Chalk Press Agency

Rita Ora, Stoked PR 

Promotions Team (Sponsored by Radiomonitor) 

Atlantic 

Brace Yourself PR

Columbia

EMI 

Got Your Back

Island Records

Listen Up 

Plugged In PR 

Polydor 

RCA 

Warner-Parlophone 

Your Army 

Publisher Of The Year (sponsored by PRS For Music)

Kobalt Music Publishing 

Sony Music Publishing 

Universal Music Publishing 

Warner Chappell 


Radio Show

Anton Powers, KISS 

BBC Introducing With Jasmine Takhar, BBC Asian Network 

DJ Ace, BBC 1xtra R&B Show 

Elton John’s Rocket Hour, Apple Music 1 

Future Artists With Jack Saunders, BBC Radio 1 

Future Pop with Mollie King, BBC Radio 1 

Jamz Supernova, BBC Radio 6 Music

Jo Whiley, BBC Radio 2

Lauren Laverne, BBC Radio 6 Music 

Rickie, Melvin & Charlie, BBC Radio 1 

The Dotty Show, Apple Music 1 

The Front Porch With Baylen Leonard, Absolute Radio Country

Radio Station (sponsored by PPL)

Absolute Radio 

BBC Asian Network 

BBC Radio 1 

BBC Radio 2 

BBC Radio 3 

BBC Radio 6 Music  

Capital Dance 

Capital Xtra 

Greatest Hits Radio 

Kerrang! Radio 

KISS 

Radio X 


Record Company

Atlantic  

Columbia 

Decca  

EMI  

Insanity

Island  

Ministry Of Sound 

Polydor  

RCA  

Relentless 

Warner Records–Parlophone 


Sales Team 

AWAL 

Believe UK 

[Integral] UK 

Lasgo Worldwide Media 

Proper Music Group

Sony Music UK 

The Orchard 

Virgin Music Group

Warner Music UK 

Sync Team Of The Year

Beggars Music Group 

BMG 

Hipgnosis Song Management

Kobalt Music Publishing 

Sentric 

Sony Music

Sony Music Publishing 

Universal Music Publishing 

Universal Music Records (Globe) 

Warner Chappell Music UK 

Warner Music UK 

Wise Music Creative

Ticketing Company

AXS Europe 

Dice 

Gigantic Tickets 

Music Glue 

Ticketmaster UK

Twickets

 

 



