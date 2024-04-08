Music Week Awards 2024 is sold out!

The Music Week Awards 2024 is now officially sold out.

The Music Week Awards takes place on May 2 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. This year marks a move to a new venue for the ceremony. Apple Music 1's Dotty will be hosting the awards for the first time.

The finalists were revealed for the Music Week Awards 2024 in February. You can catch up with all the category shortlists here ahead of next month’s ceremony.

The Music Week Awards are the UK's only music awards that recognise achievements across the industry including labels, publishing, live, A&R, radio, marketing and PR.

Each year the awards are peer-voted and judged by an independent panel of specialist judges.

At the 2023 ceremony, EMI triumphed in the Record Company category, Atlantic won the A&R Award and Sony Music Entertainment UK won for International Marketing Team Of The Year, while Emma Banks received The Strat – Music Week’s special award for an industry icon.

If you would like to be added to the waiting list for the sold-out Music Week Awards 2024, should any tickets become available, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

Sponsors and partners for this year's Music Week Awards include Deezer, PRS For Music, Downtown, Blinding Talent, Believe, Wise Music, PPL, SoundCloud, RadioMonitor, Music Venue Trust, Official Charts Company and charity partner Music Minds Matter.

Click here to read our interview with Music Minds Matter head Grace Meadows.