Music Week Awards 2024: Music Minds Matter named as charity partner

Music Week is delighted to announce that Music Minds Matter is the event charity partner for the Music Week Awards 2024.

Following 2023’s record-breaking event, this year’s ceremony will be moving to a new venue, JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, on Thursday, May 2. Tickets are available here – last year’s awards sold out months in advance.

Entries for the Music Week Awards 2024 close at 6pm on Wednesday, January 24 – click here to enter.

Music Minds Matter offers free, confidential support to everyone in the UK music industry, alongside online sessions, peer support networks and online resources. Music is so important to our mental wellbeing, yet those who work in the industry can often struggle more than most with their own mental health. Music Minds Matter, the sister charity to Help Musicians, is driven by the desire to build positive mental wellbeing for all who work in music.

Music Minds Matter is here to support the mental health of everyone working in music Sarah Woods

Sarah Woods, chief executive of Help Musicians and Music Minds Matter, said: “Music Minds Matter is here to support the mental health of everyone working in music; from those on the stage, to those behind the scenes and everyone in between. We’re so grateful to be supported by Music Week, which for many decades has been the bible for everyone we’re here to help. We can only achieve our mission with the generous support of those around us and we do more by working in partnership so a very heartfelt thank you to all at Music Week for selecting Music Minds Matter as their charity partner. We look forward to celebrating with the best in the business on the night!”

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2024, please contact lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com for more information.

If you have any booking or entry queries, please contact: Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com