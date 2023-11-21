Music Week Awards 2024: Save the date for next year's ceremony

The Music Week Awards returns on May 2, 2024.

After this year’s record-breaking event, the awards will move to a new venue, the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. Entries and table bookings are set to go live in the first half of December.

Awards entries will close on January 31, 2024, with the shortlist announced in late February 2024.

There are sponsorship opportunities for brands at the Music Week Awards 2024, ranging from headline sponsorship to award category partnership.

If you’d like to find out more about sponsorship packages, please get in touch with Lawrence Cooke, account manager, music commercial team at: lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com

To reserve a table for the Music Week Awards 2024, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com