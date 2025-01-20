Music Week Awards 2025 entry deadline extended

There’s still time to enter the Music Week Awards 2025. Due to popular demand and to give even more talent the opportunity to be part of this year’s awards, we have extended the deadline for entries.

The new final deadline is now 6pm on Wednesday January 29, 2025. This will be the last opportunity to enter.

Entries are open here for the Music Week Awards 2025. This is your chance to showcase your achievements and be recognised as a leader in the music industry.

The hugely popular ceremony will return on May 8, 2025 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. Table bookings are open here.

The Music Week Awards are the UK's only music awards that recognise labels, publishing, live, A&R, radio, marketing and PR. From groundbreaking campaigns to extraordinary talent, the Music Week Awards celebrate the very best in the business.

Read more about some of categories including Catalogue Marketing, International Marketing, Manager Of The Year and Independent Record Company.

Each year the awards are peer-voted and judged by an independent panel of specialist judges. Look back at the finalists for the 2024 awards here and the winners here.

Last year’s edition sold out well in advance of the ceremony, which concluded with an appearance by guest presenters Girls Aloud, who received a rousing reception from the industry audience as they honoured Strat trophy winner Peter Loraine.

Here are the key dates to remember ahead of the Music Week Awards 2025:

Entry Deadline: 6pm on Wednesday January 29, 2025

Shortlists Announced: Late February 2025

Awards Ceremony: Thursday May 8, 2025

For entry and table booking queries, please contact Kate Smith: kate.smith@futurenet.com.

If you’d like to find out about 2025 sponsorship packages, please get in touch with Lawrence Cooke: lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com.





