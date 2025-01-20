Music Week Awards 2025: Highlighting catalogue success with classic album reissues

Catalogue Marketing Campaign is one of the most hotly contested categories at the ceremony.

The power of catalogue is as evident as ever in the UK charts. Elton John’s Diamonds collection started the year by finally reaching No.1. It follows catalogue’s impact in the charts during 2024 including classic albums by Oasis, Fleetwood Mac, ABBA, Queen, George Michael and more.

Catalogue marketing campaigns will be celebrated at the Music Week Awards 2025 in May – an opportunity for classic albums and innovative marketing to be recognised.

The Beatles/UMR won in 2024, while there was also recognition for inspiring campaigns by De La Soul, Evanescence, Fela Kuti x Idris Elba, Haim, Madonna, Miguel, Pink Floyd, Suede, The Beatles, The Kinks, Wham! and Nick Drake x Aurora, Emeli Sandé, Self Esteem et al.

A glance at the reissue campaigns in 2024 shows intense release activity from ABBA, The Beatles, Queen, Oasis, Duran Duran and Genesis.

The reissue treatment was also given to key titles from Bronski Beat, Garbage, Pretenders, Martina Topley-Bird, MF Doom, Interpol, Take That and The Notorious BIG.

The Music Week Awards shortlist will be announced at the end of February and winners will be revealed at the ceremony on May 8 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

