Music Week Awards 2025: Inside the Music Consumer Innovation category ahead of entry deadline

One of the more recent additions to the Music Week Awards is the category for Music Consumer Innovation.

So who can enter?

The category is open to any nationwide music retailer, streaming company or live music platform with staff based in the UK. The eligibility period for is January 1 to December 31, 2024.

Last year the trophy went to Meta for the Meta Loves Music London initiative.

Meta partnered with eight artists on the artist-to-fan event, which took place at the Vinyl Factory at Phonica Records in London’s Soho in November 2023.

The initiative was designed to drive Instagram Reels production around music releases, as well as provide education about using the platform for both fans, artists and the industry.

“Meta Loves Music is an educational series that we run with the industry,” said Josh Nicoll, music label partnerships at Meta at the 2024 ceremony. “Last year we had an idea about how we could bring artists a little bit more into the fold, and also the fanbase. It was about bringing everyone together, educating artists and fans and creating unique moments for fans and artists.

“We started going out to labels, and sometimes it can be quite hard when an idea is completely new. But the labels went with it and were on board, and the artists were amazing. We ended up working with them on creating unique experiences for them and their fanbases.”

So the category is really about how a platform is helping artists – new and established – connect with their audience.

Alongside Meta, finalists in 2024 included familiar tech names including Spotify (for AI DJ), TikTok (for their Eurovision partnership) and Yoto (in recognition of their kids’ devices and music cards with UMG). Amazon Music, who teamed with Metropolis Studios, Sony Music UK and Columbia, were recognised for their George Ezra: Gold Rush Kid activation.

Other nominees included Music Glue for Venndr, Planet Fans for their new platform, and Vinyl Group for Spin Your Sound.

Past winners include Spotify (for Rap UK Day 1 Club), SoundCloud for their Fan-Powered Royalties reform to remuneration and TikTok.

So if you’ve been part of tech innovation in music that had clear benefits for artists, don’t miss out on your chance to be part of the Music Week Awards 2025.

The Music Week Awards shortlist will be announced at the end of February and winners will be revealed at the ceremony on May 8 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

