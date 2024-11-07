Music Week Awards 2025: Save the date!

The Music Week Awards is gearing up for another huge industry celebration in 2025.

We can announce that the ceremony will return on May 8, 2025 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. Please click here to register your interest in order to stay updated with announcements including table/ticket bookings.

The Music Week Awards are the UK's only music awards that recognise labels, publishing, live, A&R, radio, marketing and PR. Trophies are presented to the industry's leading figures to celebrate the achievements of the top music business professionals and teams.

This year’s edition sold out well in advance of the ceremony, which concluded with an appearance by guest presenters Girls Aloud, who received a rousing reception from the industry audience as they honoured Strat trophy winner Peter Loraine.

Each year the awards are peer-voted and judged by an independent panel of specialist judges. Entries for next year’s awards are set to open online in December.

If you’d like to find out more about sponsorship packages, please get in touch with Lawrence Cooke, account manager, music commercial Team at: lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com