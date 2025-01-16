Music Week Awards 2025: Your chance to highlight global success in International Marketing category

The entry deadline for the Music Week Awards 2025 is just a week away

The final deadline for online award entries is 6pm on Wednesday, January 22 – click here to complete your entry.

You can find all the details on our categories, category criteria and key dates here.

The Music Week Awards' International Marketing Team Of The Year category is returning for 2025. The category launched in 2023 with Sony Music claiming the first ever win. Warner Music UK won last year following success with Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran internationally.

The International Marketing Team Of The Year award is for an international marketing team focused on growing the profile of UK-based acts in international territories during 2024.

At a time when there’s an industry-wide focus on the challenge of exporting talent into expanding streaming markets around the world, this category is a chance for UK labels to showcase their success in growing the profile of acts in global territories.

Last year’s nominees in the category included Universal Music UK, Sony Music UK, Warner Music UK, Partisan, PIAS, AWAL and The Orchard.

So if you helped UK-signed talent to make an impact globally through an innovative marketing campaign last year, don’t miss out on this opportunity to be in contention for this year’s trophy.

The Music Week Awards shortlist will be announced at the end of February and winners will be revealed at the ceremony on May 8 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

Tickets and tables are selling fast – click here for bookings. Last year’s ceremony sold out months in advance.

For enquiries about bookings or the entry process, please contact: kate.smith@futurenet.com

If you'd like to find out more about sponsorship packages, please get in touch with Lawrence Cooke, account manager, music commercial team at: lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com