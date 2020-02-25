Music Week Awards: Just one day left to enter Accountancy Firm Of The Year category

After the end of the financial year now it’s the next big deadline for the accountancy sector – the Music Week Awards.

The deadline to enter the Accountancy Firm Of The Year category at the 2020 Music Week Awards is fast approaching. To join the best accountancy firms in the business competing for the award, click here. All entries must be received by 6pm on Wednesday, February 26.

The music industry's biggest night returns to Battersea Evolution on Wednesday, May 6. The ceremony switched to the venue last year for its biggest ever edition.

The Accountancy Firm Of The Year Award opens and closes for entries on a different timeline to our other categories, taking into account that December and January are the busiest times of the year for the sector. Skeet Kaye Hopkins claimed the inaugural award in 2019.

Check out the confirmed finalists for 2020's other categories here. Confirmed sponsors for the Music Week Awards include ERA (association partner – Independent Retailer), Music Venue Trust (association partner – Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene), BPI (category sponsor – Record Company Of The Year), Radiomonitor (category sponsor – Promotions Team Of The Year), the BRIT Trust (Charity Partner) and PPL (category sponsor – Radio Station).

Click here to see the full list of last year’s winners and click here for the highlights from the ceremony.