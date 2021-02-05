Music Week Awards to take place in September, deadline extended

Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding live events as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Music Week Awards 2021 will now take place in September.

In light of our decision to move the event from its original June 17 date, we are extending the deadline for entries until 6pm on Monday, March 22. All entries made so far remain valid.

Given the impact the pandemic is having on all areas of the business – including the fact that many are currently fitting homeschooling into their busy diaries – the deadline extension is designed to ensure that everyone has the chance to enter and celebrate their achievements.

The eligibility period remains January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020, and all tickets purchased so far remain valid.

The awards ceremony is set to gather the great and the good of the UK music industry at Battersea Evolution in London and will, of course, follow all the latest government advice and regulations to ensure a safe event.

Click here for details of how to submit your online entry to be in with a chance of awards glory at the biggest night in the music industry calendar…

In acknowledgement of a unique year for the industry, there will be two brand new categories for 2021; Live Music Innovation Of The Year and Talent Agency Of The Year. Both awards will recognise the outstanding innovation in the live sector, as the business met the challenges and restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic head on.

And, in recognition of the live industry hiatus caused by the crisis, the 2021 Music Week Awards will not include the following four live categories: Ticketing Company, Live Music Promoter, Live Music Agent and Festival Of The Year. These will return in 2022. The Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene award will still be handed out, in acknowledgement of the key community role many grassroots venues have played during the pandemic.

Of the new awards, the Live Music Innovation category celebrates creative and commercial innovations that have helped keep the live music sector running in 2020 and is open to any individual or company with staff based in the UK. The award for Talent Agency is for a company (defined as more than one person) and celebrates creative and commercial achievement in 2020.

Despite the challenges, the music business has delivered a customarily stellar performance in 2020, and the Music Week Awards is set to recognise those achievements in style.

The full list of categories is below, full entry criteria is here.

Accountancy Firm of the Year

A&R Award

Artist Marketing Campaign

Catalogue Marketing Campaign

Grassroots Venue: Spirit of the Scene

Independent Publisher of the Year

Independent Record Company

Independent Retailer

Label/Artist Services Company

Law Firm of the Year

Live Music Innovation of the Year - SPECIAL AWARD FOR 2021

Manager of the Year

Music & Brand Partnership

Music Consumer Innovation

PR Campaign

Promotions Team

Publisher Of The Year

Record Company

Radio Show

Radio Station

Sales Team

Sync of the Year

Sync Team of the Year

Talent Agency of the Year - SPECIAL AWARD FOR 2021

The Strat

This year’s Music Week Awards saw Polydor complete a clean sweep, taking home the Record Company and A&R awards. Revisit the full list of winners here.

If you have any questions about the entry process, please contact Kate Smith on kate.smith@futurenet.com.

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2020, please contact Helen Hughes on helen.hughes@futurenet.com.

