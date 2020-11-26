Music Week to host The Art Of Video Game Music Webinar

Music Week is partnering with Universal Production Music for a live webinar discussion titled The Art Of Video Game Music.

Taking place on December 10 at 4.30pm, the hour-long webinar is hosted by presenter and video producer Shay Thompson, alongside Music Week managing director Stuart Williams.

Production music is heavily used in gaming, from sound FX to indie music, and this webinar will analyse how soundtracks have become an integral part of the gaming industry and discuss the sector’s impact on the wider music business.

Joining Thompson and Williams on the panel is Montreal-based composer Alexandre Jacob, who works in-house at Gameloft and has written music for titles including Ice Age Adventures and The Amazing Spiderman 2.

Alongside him are Universal Production Music senior key account manager Max Davey, composer and producer Cody Matthew Johnson and Universal Production Music composer Inon Zur.

Davey heads up Universal Production Music’s operation, while Zur is an EMMY award-winner and three-time BAFTA nominee. Johnson, of Emperia Sound And Music, is a multi-media composer, music producer, audio director, sound designer and multi-instrumentalist.

Registration for the event is open now, click here for full booking details and further information.