Music Week Women In Music Awards 2022 is officially sold out!

The Music Week Women In Music Awards 2022 is officially a sell-out - all tables and tickets have been sold ahead of next month's ceremony.

The hugely popular daytime ceremony returns on November 11 and will take place at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music is staged in association with the Association of Independent Music and UK Music.

YouTube has been confirmed as the headline partner of this year’s Music Week Women In Music Awards, while TikTok is sponsoring the Roll Of Honour.

Category and event sponsors this year include Perfect Havoc, PRS For Music/PRS Foundation, Spotify, Vevo and KISS.

The 2021 awards ceremony featured game-changing execs, artists and creatives collecting awards including Cassandra Gracey, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Carla Marie Williams, Sulinna Ong, Nadia Khan, and more.

The awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business. We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business, highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

The awards comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories. The full list of categories is:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

The Company Award: Diversity in the Workplace

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Women In Music Roll Of Honour

Inspirational Artist (no nominations taken)

New Artist Award (no nominations taken)

Outstanding Contribution (no nominations taken)

The Women In Music Roll Of Honour was established in 2014 and now has almost 100 members. It aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals in the music industry, with one common theme; they are either women or female-identifying, or their activities consistently benefit women, or focus on female empowerment/gender disparity.