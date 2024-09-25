Music Week Women In Music Awards 2024 is officially sold out!

The Music Week Women In Music Awards 2024 is officially sold out – all tables and tickets have now been sold ahead of next month's ceremony.

The hugely popular Women In Music marks its 10th anniversary this year. The daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 11, 2024 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

SoundCloud is the headline partner of Women In Music 2024.

If you have any enquiries about attending the awards, please contact: kate.smith@futurenet.com.

Every year, the Women in Music Awards celebrates the remarkable achievements and contributions of women across all facets of the music industry. From groundbreaking artists to visionary executives, this event shines a spotlight on those who are shaping the future of music and inspiring positive change within our industry.

Music Week's Women In Music Roll Of Honour in association with TikTok was established in 2014 and now has over 150 members – you can find out this year’s inductees here. It aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are ‘game changers’ in the music industry, with one common theme; they are either women or female-identifying, or their activities consistently benefit women, or focus on female empowerment/gender disparity.

Music Week and TikTok will collaborate on a series of special Roll Of Honour content around this year’s event.

Lara Baker, a co-founder of Women In Music in 2014 along with Alison Wenham, said: “With it being the 10th anniversary of the awards, it's fitting that this year's ceremony at The Grosvenor will be our biggest ever Women in Music Awards! We will come together to celebrate not just this year's amazing recipients, but also the progress we are making towards gender equality in our business. I may be biased but it's always my favourite event in the calendar!”

Women In Music is staged in association with AIM and UK Music.

In addition to Roll Of Honour sponsor TikTok, this year’s sponsors include Downtown, Spotify, PRS For Music, PRS Foundation, Vevo, Blinding Talent and Rocksteady.

