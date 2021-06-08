Music Week Women In Music Awards to return on October 22, nominations now open

Music Week is delighted to announce that the Music Week Women In Music Awards 2021 will return as a live event, with its eighth annual instalment set to take place at the Park Lane Hilton in London on October 22, 2021.

The awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business. We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business: highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

The awards comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories, including the all-new Entrepreneur Award which recognises a woman who has been the driving force in founding and/or building a business, displaying considerable innovation and success.

You can see the full list of categories below:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

The Company Award: Diversity in the Workplace

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Women In Music Roll Of Honour – 12 new additions

Inspirational Artist (no nominations taken)

New Artist Award (no nominations taken)

Outstanding Contribution (no nominations taken)

This year’s event will also see the continuation of our Women In Music Roll Of Honour, which was established in 2014 and now has over 84 members. It aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are ‘game changers’ in the music industry, with one common theme; they are either women or female-identifying, or their activities consistently benefit women, or focus on female empowerment/gender disparity.

After an extraordinary and painful year, the 2021 awards will be even more special, celebrating and remembering the unique contribution we have made during the pandemic Alison Wenham, co-founder, Women In Music Awards

Every year 12 more female-identifying people are inducted into the role of honour in recognition of their work for the music industry. As with previous years' nominees for any of the above awards are automatically also considered for the Roll of Honour, however nominations can also be made solely for the Roll Of Honour.

While last year’s Women In Music Awards was cancelled due to the pandemic, we did expand our Roll Of Honour with 24 names joining the pantheon of previous honorees which include some of the biggest names in the business, from Emma Banks and Sarah Stennett to Kanya King, Rebecca Allen and Stacey Tang.

To nominate someone – and to see the criteria for each category – head to mw-womeninmusic.com. The entry deadline is 6pm, July 1, 2021.

Tables and tickets to the Women In Music Awards will be available from June 17.

Our top priority is to ensure the utmost safety of our attendees and staff, and we will be following all certified processes and checks to ensure that we can safely open our doors. Please check back for more details soon on table bookings.

Speaking about the event’s return, the Women in Music Awards co-founder Alison Wenham, commented: "Each year we review the award categories and this year we have added The Entrepreneur award to recognise someone who has trail-blazed a new business or initiative. After an extraordinary and painful year, the 2021 awards will be even more special, celebrating and remembering the unique contribution we have made during the pandemic."

There are also many opportunities to showcase your support throughout the lead up to the event as well as onsite on October 22, 2021. Contact hazel.eccles@futurenet.com or helen.hughes@futurenet.com for more information.