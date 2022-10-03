Music Week & YouTube Music launch Gifted & Black content series in October

Music Week & YouTube Music are bringing back the Black History Month content series and webinar for 2022 as part of our Women In Music Awards.

The Legacy Series during October is our second Black History Month content offering and webinar event. It will be followed on November 11 by the Women In Music ceremony - click here for details.

Music Week is partnering with YouTube Music to showcase eight incredible Black women and their work in the music industry. This partnership is giving a spotlight to trailblazers and up-and-coming talent across the industry, highlighting their success while also reflecting on what they want their legacy to be.

As part of the Women In Music Awards partnership, Music Week and YouTube will be collaborating on a special webinar - The Legacy Series: Gifted and Black. The webinar will be co-hosted by Music Week journalist Colleen Harris and YouTube’s Sheniece Charway. It will be available to view from November 21.

The Legacy Series: Gifted & Black - Women In Music x YouTube Music will launch here this week with the first of eight interviewees - Jordss, founder of Girls Can’t DJ and Black Joy Archives.

And look out for upcoming interviews with Whitney Asomani, co-founder of the Twenty:Two agency; producer and hitmaker CeeBeaats, who’s worked with artists and producers including AJ Tracey, Digga D and and Tiffany Calver; and Saffron Records founder and CEO Laura Lewis-Paul, who was recently nominated for an AIM Award.

Sheniece Charway, YouTube Music’s artist relations manager, said: “We are first hand witnesses to the incredible work that Black women in the industry do all year round, so it's a pleasure to be partnering once again with Music Week in order to give recognition to them and shout loud about their achievements."