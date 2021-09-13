Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Music Week & YouTube Music team up for Black History Month

September 13th 2021 at 5:47PM
Music Week & YouTube Music team up for Black History Month

Music Week is teaming up with YouTube Music for the Women In Music Awards in October with a content series and webinar event, Young, Gifted and Black: Women In Music.

As part of this partnership, Music Week will host articles and a special roundtable webinar on our channels. 

The content will run throughout October and Black History Month, with a marketing campaign rollout with support from Music Week’s sister title at Future Publishing, Marie Claire UK.

The partnership will be co-hosted by Music Week/BBC Journalist Colleen Harris, and YouTube Music’s Artist Relations Manager Sheniece Charway (pictured, left).

A special guest panel of experts will be announced for the webinar, which takes place on October 29.

Colleen Harris (pictured, right) said: "The other panellists will be four leading Black women with a unique perspective, opinion and insight into the topics that are likely to emerge. The aim is to shine a spotlight on and celebrate the successes of Black women in the music industry and offer advice to women looking to get into it as a career."

The Music Week & YouTube roundtable will round off a month of content, including insightful articles and the annual Music Week Women In Music Awards on October 22.





For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021