Music Week & YouTube Music team up for Black History Month

Music Week is teaming up with YouTube Music for the Women In Music Awards in October with a content series and webinar event, Young, Gifted and Black: Women In Music.

As part of this partnership, Music Week will host articles and a special roundtable webinar on our channels.

The content will run throughout October and Black History Month, with a marketing campaign rollout with support from Music Week’s sister title at Future Publishing, Marie Claire UK.

The partnership will be co-hosted by Music Week/BBC Journalist Colleen Harris, and YouTube Music’s Artist Relations Manager Sheniece Charway (pictured, left).

A special guest panel of experts will be announced for the webinar, which takes place on October 29.

Colleen Harris (pictured, right) said: "The other panellists will be four leading Black women with a unique perspective, opinion and insight into the topics that are likely to emerge. The aim is to shine a spotlight on and celebrate the successes of Black women in the music industry and offer advice to women looking to get into it as a career."

The Music Week & YouTube roundtable will round off a month of content, including insightful articles and the annual Music Week Women In Music Awards on October 22.







