September 9th 2022 at 3:42PM
Music world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Sir Lucian Grainge, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Janet Jackson, Dame Shirley Bassey, Stevie Nicks and Mick Jagger are among the prominent names in the music industry to have taken to social media to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.

News of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96, was confirmed on September 8 – she was the UK's longest-serving monarch, reigning for 70 years.

 

The 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony was cancelled following the announcement that the Queen. Today, BBC Radio 2’s live music event scheduled for this month has also been cancelled.  

You can read a selection of the tributes below

  

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

