Musiio by SoundCloud to sponsor Drinks Reception at Women In Music Awards 2023

Music Week are delighted to announce that our Drinks Reception at the Women In Music Awards 2023 will be sponsored by Musiio by SoundCloud.

The highly-anticipated Women In Music Awards will return on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music, which is staged in association with AIM and UK Music, will be marking its 10th instalment this year.

And it’s a happy return to our ceremony for Musiio by SoundCloud, with Hazel Savage – who is the VP of Music Intelligence at SoundCloud – winning our Entrepeneur Award last year for her work as the CEO and co-founder of Musiio. SoundCloud acquired Musiio in May 2022.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Savage said: “As a music-tech lifer and honoree of 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year, I am thrilled for Musiio by SoundCloud to sponsor the Women in Music Awards 2023. It's an opportunity to celebrate the incredible talent of women in this industry. I am proud to stand in support of these remarkable artists and business leaders. The energy in the room is always phenomenal – I can't wait for the event!”

The energy in the room is always phenomenal – I can't wait for the event Hazel Savage

Last year marked our biggest ever edition of WIM and its first outing at the Park Plaza, which was sold out several weeks in advance of the ceremony. It had plenty of highlights, including Inspirational Artist Melanie C and Self Esteem leading the audience in a Spice Girls singalong, and a surprise appearance by Sesame Street’s Elmo in a video tribute for YolanDa Brown, who was named Music Champion.

You can revisit our winner’s interview with Hazel Savage here.