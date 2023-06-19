Muyiwa Awoniyi's Insights event heads to London

In the wake of two sold-out events in Ghana and Nigeria, Insights has announced its London debut at Wembley's The Aura on June 22.

Created by Muyiwa Awoniyi – founder of BSB management (Tems, Lekka Beats) and co-host of The Leading Vibe radio show on Apple Music – Insights was created to provide an educational platform within the music industry. Insights offers first-hand, practical information from leading names across the music business, as well as opportunities for networking.

Since its inception last year, Insights has held highly successful events in Accra, Ghana and Lagos, Nigeria, which featured industry names such as Juls (producer – Tyler, the Creator, Burna Boy, Goldlink), Sarz (producer – Wizkid, Skepta), Wale Davies (co-manager of Tems and one-half of Show Dem Camp), Lanre Masha (The Orchard), Abdul Karim Abdullah (founder of Afrofuture), Henny Yegezu (EQT founder – JPEGMafia, Smino, Serpentwithfeet) and Ghanaian star King Promise.

Insights London is set to be the largest event yet. Muyiwa is joined by a host of industry leaders including Alex Boateng (co-president of Def Jam UK) and Ebi Sampson (August), Dave, Jae 5, Ms Banks, Teezee, Dan Rais (CAA), Ariel (Youtube) and Juls, who will host individual breakout sessions where they will be able to share knowledge about their respective fields.

“Insights isn’t some typical panel,” said Awoniyi. “The mixer type flow allows for a feel of comfort, food and drinks are served to welcome guests, and individuals who are experts in their craft or field within the music industry are available to have dialogue with music enthusiasts in this type of setting. It allows for a true community build and also expands the network of individuals in a very authentic manner. I am so excited to be doing the third edition of Insights in London and I am also looking forward to taking this all around the world eventually.”