Myles Smith, English Teacher, Chappell Roan & more for Radio 1 Sound Of 2025 longlist

Myles Smith, English Teacher, Chappell Roan and more are among the names to be selected for the BBC Radio 1 Sound of 2025.

The longlist for the annual new music poll has been revealed, with Barry Can’t Swim, Confidence Man, Doechii, Ezra Collective, Good Neighbours, Kneecap, Mk Gee and Pozer also chosen for the longlist.

This year’s panel included more than 180 industry people and artists including Elton John, Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith, The Blessed Madonna and Sam Smith.

Last year’s prize went to Music Week cover stars The Last Dinner Party, who also won the BRITS Rising Star award.

If this list is anything to go by, 2025 is gonna be one hell of a year Sian Eleri, BBC Radio 1

Several acts on the list have already tasted success, with no less than two already winning the Mercury Prize in Ezra Collective and English Teacher. Chappell Roan's music has flown high in the charts through 2024 as her debut album hit No.1, while Myles Smith had a huge hit in Stargazing and recently won BBC Introducing Artist 2024.

The countdown of the Top 5 will kick off across Radio 1 on January 6, with the winner to be revealed on January 10.

It’s a reflection of the freedom artists are feeling creatively at the moment Jack Saunders, BBC Radio 1

BBC Radio 1 Sound of 2025 LIVE presented by Jack Saunders and Sian Eleri will take place at Maida Vale studios in London on December 2, where there will be performances from artists on the longlist.

Jack Saunders said: “The Radio 1 Sound of 2025 list this year is one of the strongest in a while. It’s a reflection of the freedom artists are feeling creatively at the moment. I can’t wait to see who the Top 5 are!”

Sian Eleri said: “I am in awe of Sound of 2025's longlisters. What a roster! It is such a heady mix of musical styles, from jazz with Ezra, dance with Barry, pop with Chappell, alt hip-hop with Doechii, there really is something for everyone. Throughout my teens I always looked forward to seeing this longlist drop to discover who’ll be the ‘next big thing’, and the hidden gems of the future, and if this list is anything to go by, 2025 is gonna be one hell of a year. They define the promise of today, and the stars of tomorrow.”