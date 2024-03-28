Nadia Khan appointed chair of EarthPercent charity

Nadia Khan has been appointed chair of climate charity EarthPercent.

Khan, who founded CTRL Music and served as chair of AIM, is the first externally appointed chair of the organisation, which was co-founded by Brian Eno, Adam Callan and Hiroki Shirasuka in 2020.

The Music Week Women In Music award winner also launched the Seat At The Table report, exploring representation of women in leadership roles in the industry.

Khan said: “I'm delighted to step into this role at EarthPercent and excited to contribute to an organisation that aligns with my vision for intersectional inclusivity and sustainability in the music industry. EarthPercent’s forward-thinking approach inspires me with its ability to harness the transformative power of music and drive meaningful change. I look forward to collaborating closely with the board of trustees, team, and partners to champion impactful climate action.”

I am excited to contribute to an organisation that aligns with my vision for intersectional inclusivity and sustainability in the music industry Nadia Khan

Adam Callan, co-founder of EarthPercent, added: “We’re incredibly proud to announce that Nadia Khan has accepted the position of Chair of the Board of Trustees. Nadia brings with her an undeniable track record for driving positive change within the music industry and collaborating with the key stakeholders across the independent and major sectors. Moreover her proven success as a manager and entrepreneur make her an ideal addition to the team. As we approach Earth Month, it’s the perfect time to be super-charging EarthPercent with Nadia’s appointment!”

Through EarthPercent, artists and industry organisations can pledge a small percentage of their income, which the organisation then redistributes to environmental experts and climate justice areas. Brian Eno, Jacob Collier and Anna Calvi more are among those already on board.

Throughout next month, EarthPercent is shining a light on individuals taking action in the music industry for ‘Earth Month’.

PHOTO: Louise Haywood-Schiefer