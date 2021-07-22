Name PR hires Lee Wakefield to head up consumer division

Name PR has expanded its consumer division with the hire of consumer PR specialist Lee Wakefield.

Wakefield, who joins from The Rest Is Noise, will head up the division with support from Katie O’Leary and Amy Albinson and guidance from company founder Sam Shemtob.

The team will be branching out their efforts in supporting the live sector’s return post-Covid and encouraging messages of inclusion and diversity, and innovation.

“I’m delighted to have joined the team at Name PR," said Wakefield (pictured). "With some exciting consumer clients already under our belts, I’m eager to help expand on these good foundations and leave a lasting positive impact on the music industry. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Lee brings passion and deep knowledge of consumer to our team of dedicated professionals Sam Shemtob, Name PR

Name PR's recent campaigns have included 51st State Festival, Barton Think’s album launch and the Association of Independent Music (AIM) Awards, where the team launched the first AIM Awards live show at the Roundhouse in 2019 and navigated the pandemic as the ceremony went virtual for 2020 and 2021.

MD Sam Shemtob added: “Lee brings passion and deep knowledge of consumer to our team of dedicated professionals. We are lucky to have him and I’m excited to see him lead our consumer division into a new era.”

Current Name clients include AAJA, AIM, Djooky, FEAT, FUGA, Musimap, Proper Music Group, Sony’s 4th Floor Creative, Time Is The Enemy and Tuned Global.

