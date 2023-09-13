National Album Day announces lineup of '90s releases including Blur, The Cranberries and more

National Album Day (NAD) has announced an exclusive list of limited edition ’90s albums that are being released for the annual event celebrating the art of the album, including titles from artists such as Blur, The Cranberries, REM, S Club, Wu-Tang Clan and more.

Held on October 14, National Album Day will be presented in association with official audio partner Bowers & Wilkins and official broadcast partner BBC Sounds. Last week, industry icons Gabrielle, Declan McKenna, Tricky and Nuno Bettencourt were also announced as this year’s NAD artist ambassadors.

Since its launch in 2018, NAD has been supported by a broad range of artist ambassadors, including Kylie Minogue, Lewis Capaldi, Joy Crookes, Sharleen Spiteri, Mark Ronson, Mahalia, La Roux, Elbow, Paloma Faith, Blossoms, Alice Cooper, Novelist, Tom Odell, Toyah Willcox and Jazzie B. Last year Sam Ryder, Franz Ferdinand, India Arkin, KSI, The Mysterines and The Staves were the latest talents to add their voices as passionate advocates of the long player.

This year’s ’90s theme will be putting a spotlight on the decade for music and album-making that skipped between Britpop, dance and hip hop and saw diverse genres including dance, house, techno, R&B, rap, reggae, grunge and industrial rock – among many others – rise in the UK and globally.

Here is a full list of this year's National Album Day titles:

808 state - Ex:el (2LP)

Ace Of Base - Happy Nation (Picture Disc Vinyl)

Babybird - Ugly Beautiful (2LP)

Belinda Carlisle - Live Your Life Be Free (Picture Disc Vinyl)

Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish (2LP Transparent Orange Vinyl)

Bob Dylan - Time Out Of Mind (2LP Clear Gold Vinyl)

Catatonia - International Velvet (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Dannii - Girl (2XLP / 4CD Box Set)

Dinosaur Jr - Where You Been (Limited Edition Double Splatter Vinyl)

Duster - Stratosphere (25th Anniversary Edition) (1LP Clear & Black Splatter Vinyl)

Eternal - Always and Forever (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Fatboy Slim - You've Come A Long Way Baby (2LP Half-Speed Remaster)

Gabrielle - Rise (1LP)

Garbage - Version 2.0 (2LP Blue Colour Vinyl)

Ginuwine - The Bachelor (2LP Red Vinyl)

Hole - Live Through This (1LP)

Idlewild - Captain (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

James - Laid (2LP)

James - Gold Mother (2LP)

Jeff Buckley - Grace (1LP Lilac Wine Vinyl)

Leftfield - Leftism (2LP White & Black Marbled Vinyl)

Lighthouse Family - Ocean Drive

Marc Almond - Tenement Symphony (2LP / Deluxe 6CD/DVD)

Melanie C - Northern Star (1LP)

Nas - It Was Written (2LP Gold & Black Vinyl)

Neneh Cherry - Man (1LP)

Paul Weller - Wild Wood (1LP)

REM - Automatic For The People (1LP Yellow Vinyl)

Robert Miles - Dreamland (2LP)

S Club - S Club (1LP)

Shola Ama - Much Love (2LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Simply Red - Blue (1LP Blue Vinyl)

Siouxsie - The Rapture (2LP)

Songs: Ohia - Songs: Ohia (Colour Vinyl)

Songs: Ohia - Axxess & Ace (Colour Vinyl)

Stereophonics - Performance & Cocktails (1LP)

Stone Temple Pilots - Purple (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Stone Temple Pilots - Core (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Teenage Fanclub - Bandwagonesque (1LP Transparent Yellow Vinyl)

The Corrs - Forgiven, Not Forgotten (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

The Cranberries - Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? (1LP)

Tricky - Maxinquaye (3LP, 1LP & 2CD)

Various Artists - The Virgin Suicides (Music From The Motion Picture) (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Various Artists - Help (12”)

Various/V4 Visions - V4 Visions: Of Love & Androids (2LP Clear Smoke Vinyl)

Wu-Tang Clan - Enter the Wu Tang (36 Chambers) (1LP Gold Marbled Vinyl)

The special titles will be available to purchase in retailers across the UK on NAD itself, and can be pre-ordered from today.