New Black Music Incubator Project to create opportunities for music creatives across the North

North-East music development organisation Generator and Liverpool-based creative and cultural consultancy Nothin But The Music have joined forces to launch The Open Sauce x Generator – Black Music Incubator Project, an initiative designed and led by Liverpool City Region Music Board’s Yaw Owusu to create new opportunities for Black music creatives.

As part of the Liverpool City Region’s Music Industry Sector Development Pilot – created due to the work of LCR Music Board’s Black Music Action Group (BMAG) – the scheme is funded through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Strategic Investment Fund, and has garnered support from a number of organisations and labels, including UNESCO City Of Music, Interval Records and Warner Music UK.

The programme was also partly developed as a response to 2024's ReMap Report, which underlined the gap in opportunities for those underrepresented in the music business, specifically across the North and in cities like Liverpool. The report was led by Owusu, senior lecturer in music industries at the University Of Liverpool Dr Matthew Flynn, vocal coach and music mentor Jennifer John and head of UNESCO City Of Music For Liverpool Kevin McManus.

There are a number of candidates who have already been identified for the project, including Liverpool rapper KOJ, who has already released two singles ahead of his debut EP Villain With A Conscience, and Remée, an artist who has worked on commercial projects with the likes of Levi’s and Size. Hannah-Morgan Ipinson-Fleming, an artist who has been undertaking paid marketing experience work with Interval Records, and Menelek Brown, who has been working on A&R for the label, are also involved in the project and have been assigned mentors at Warner Music UK.

“The Open Sauce x Generator – Black Music Incubator Project is designed to advance emerging talent from all sides of the industry while filling the gap of the notorious skills shortage at present,” said Mick Ross, Generator’s CEO. “The core mission is to provide work experience with a real living wage to those underrepresented, and creating a national model from this is not only feasible, but also the collective goal. This is just the start and will ensure Black music creators and industry professionals based in the North-East, the North-West and the North generally get better access, more opportunity and platforms and networks to ensure their skills are recognised. The launch of this project ties in perfectly with the MOBOs coming to Newcastle in February 2025 and will see us scale up our commitment, via local authority support, to produce an ambitious and impactful MOBO fringe programme focused on Black music.”

Owusu commented: “There’s been a lot of work done around equality and equity for Black music creators and industry professionals, but there remains a real need to do something impactful and tangible for those individuals who want to have a fair shot at launching a career in the industry.”

Menelek said: “This project has already changed the trajectory of my career. The opportunities it has given me to work with top artists and industry professionals to work on live and impactful projects has been an exhilarating experience. This whole experience has given me the confidence, skill set and connections to go to the next level. Most of all, the team are some of the most supportive, passionate and kind people I have had the pleasure of getting to know and work with.”

Josh Daniel, Interval Records’ label head added: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Yaw and Generator on such a powerful initiative. Interval Records’ involvement in the programme allows us to play a role in upskilling talented Black professionals and facilitate label opportunities for Black artists, addressing underrepresentation across two parts of the industry in tandem. We’ve already seen impactful results and it’s undoubtedly a national model in the making. Rolling this out across the country could be groundbreaking.”

“Following the recommendations identified in the ReMap report earlier this year, I’m pleased to see this project proactively tackling issues including those around equality and equity for Black artists and music creators in the industry,” said Cllr Mike Wharton, deputy mayor of the Liverpool City Region and cabinet member for business, investment and trade. “I hope it will see more opportunities for Black industry professionals endeavouring to grow a career in the music industry and support the creation of a more inclusive music industry as we move forward.”

McManus said: “We’re delighted that the Liverpool City Region Music Board, through the Combined Authority’s Strategic Investment Fund, has been able to support such an impressive initiative. I hope other local authorities and organisations will take the initiative and think dynamically by following this model.”

PHOTO: ROBIN CLEWLEY