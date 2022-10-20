New content director appointments for Magic Radio and Scala Radio

Bauer Media Audio UK has announced the appointment of Rachel Mallender as its new content director for Magic Radio, while Jazz FM content director Nick Pitts has been promoted to also oversee content for Scala Radio.

In joining Magic Radio, Mallender be responsible for its network of content, from its main station to its digital-only spin-offs including Magic Soul, Magic at the Musicals and Mellow Magic.

Mallender has led teams as editor for BBC Radio, as group audio director at HarperCollins Publishers and created new formats as VP content at Blinkist. Most recently she has been consulting across the audio and music industry for Folded Wing and Universal Music Group.

Current Jazz FM content director Nick Pitts is to expand his responsibilities as he takes on the joint role of content director for Jazz FM and Scala Radio. He has been part of Jazz FM since its digital relaunch in 2008 and leading since 2014.

Ben Cooper, chief content and music officer for Bauer Media Audio UK, said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time here at Bauer where we are winning new audiences in new ways through digital innovation. Rachel and Nick will bring loads of ideas to develop these famous stations into amazing modern brands, with a variety of content for audiences whenever and wherever they want it.

“Following the appointment of our new director of music Pete Black, both Rachel and Nick will be looking to build on our fantastic relationships within the music industry by developing new opportunities for artists to reach our audiences across these stations."

Rachel Mallender said: “Magic is more than a radio station. It’s a destination that connects audiences who want a positive space to take a beat, find a smile and enjoy life right now. I am so excited about joining the team in the new year and looking forward to leading the new chapter for the network."

Nick Pitts added: “I’ve got to know the Scala Radio team since its launch a few years back – mainly from having the pleasure of sharing a floor at One Golden Square with them and know just how incredibly talented and passionate they all are – which makes taking on this new role all the more exciting. With a growing untapped audience of music fans that listen to classical music, it’s a fantastic time to be part of such a burgeoning brand and I can’t wait to get started.”

The appointments follows Tony Moorey’s appointment as Bauer Media Audio UK’s new content director of digital platforms.