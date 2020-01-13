New edition of Music Week out now

In the new edition of Music Week – and for our very first issue of 2020! – we welcome the one and only Kesha to our cover. Ahead of releasing her highly-anticipated new album, High Road, we joined the star in London to talk about her huge return. There's also campaign insight from manager Jack Rovner and RCA’s John Fleckenstein and David Dollimore.

On top of that, we also give a rundown of some of the biggest albums and tours you can expect to come your way in 2020, including releases from Dua Lipa, The Killers, The 1975 and Pearl Jam.

Also in this week’s issue, we give you the essential breakdown of 2019 in numbers, featuring expert music business insight from top execs at Universal, Sony, Warner, BMG and the BPI.

In news, there’s a big announcement from Universal, plus Raw Power founder Craig Jennings talks about Bring Me The Horizon’s first ever BRITs nomination and there’s a big shake up on the charts for soundtracks.

Elsewhere, Emily Eavis tackles The Aftershow and talks about the highs and lows of working on Glastonbury, plus James Blunt gives the inside story behind his smash song You’re Beautiful in Hitmakers.

New bedroom popstar Mxmtoon is On The Radar, rising R&B star Tia Carys is Making Waves and we look at the Made In Chelsea x IDKHOW collaboration in sync story. Global’s Ellie Pike talks about her music biz life in Rising Star.

Alongside all that, there’s all the very latest news, charts – including catch-ups on all the rundowns you may have missed over Christmas – and analysis.

The issue is available in all good UK newsagents now. To secure your copy of this very special print edition, please email Rachael Hampton on rachael.hampton@futurenet.com. To subscribe to Music Week and never miss a music biz story, click here.