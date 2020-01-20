New edition of Music Week out now

The new edition of Music Week is out now as we shine the spotlight on the flood of fresh talent set to take 2020 by storm.

Sharing the cover are BRITs Rising Star winner Celeste and rising singer/songwriter Maisie Peters, who kick off our 12-page showcase of 20 new acts set to make their mark on the music industry and beyond over the next year.

Pa Salieu, JC Stewart, Dylan, Deno and Inhaler are also profiled among those most likely to crack music's glass ceiling.

They have a hard act to follow, as this week's Big Story sees the biz trumpet the streaming-led resurgence in UK breakthroughs in 2019 following an increase in the number of new artists in the year’s Top 100 sellers.

We also bring you huge news from Warner Chappell and chat to Virgin EMI about the label's plans to spearhead a rock revival with Twin Atlantic.