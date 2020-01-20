New edition of Music Week out now

The new edition of Music Week is out now as we shine the spotlight on the flood of fresh talent set to take 2020 by storm.
Sharing the cover are BRITs Rising Star winner Celeste and rising singer/songwriter Maisie Peters, who kick off our 12-page showcase of 20 new acts set to make their mark on the music industry and beyond over the next year.
Pa Salieu, JC Stewart, Dylan, Deno and Inhaler are also profiled among those most likely to crack music's glass ceiling.
They have a hard act to follow, as this week's Big Story sees the biz trumpet the streaming-led resurgence in UK breakthroughs in 2019 following an increase in the number of new artists in the year’s Top 100 sellers.
We also bring you huge news from Warner Chappell and chat to Virgin EMI about the label's plans to spearhead a rock revival with Twin Atlantic.
Canadian production duo Banx & Ranx wind the clock back to 2018 in Hitmakers to tell the story of their Top 5 Ella Eyre collaboration Answerphone ft. Yxng Bane, while BRIT Award-winning singer/songwriter Tom Walker gives an insight into life on the road in The Aftershow.
In her first column of the new year, Deviate Digital CEO Sammy Andrews gazes into her crystal ball to examine nine of the key talking points facing music tech in 2020.
LiveSource duo Debbie Gayle & Nick Mathius occupy the Rising Star slot, Reprezent Radio DJ Remi Burgz stars in this week's Tastemakers, while Sync Story looks at The Turning's link-up with Laurence Rothman ft. Pale Waves.
Alongside all of that, there’s all the very latest news, charts and analysis.
