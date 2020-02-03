New edition of Music Week out now

The new edition of Music Week is out now as we welcome Spotify’s new UK team to our cover. Inside, MD Tom Connaughton, head of music (UK & Ireland) Sulinna Ong and head of studios (UK) James Cator give their masterplan for ensuring that the streaming giant continues to grow and grow and grow.

Elsewhere, we speak to Deborah Mannis-Gardner – aka ‘The Queen Of Sample Clearance’ who has worked with everyone from Eminem to Kendrick Lamar and Led Zeppelin – to find out about why sampling is so important to the music business.

Plus, we take an in-depth look at live streaming platform Twitch.tv to find out how it’s playing a big role in breaking artists.

In this week's Hitmakers, JP Cooper reflects on writing his 2016 double-platinum single September Song, while legendary PR Andy Saunders reflects on his time in the music business for The Aftershow.

Our Big Story reveals new research about the stark divide between airplay and streaming success, plus there’s news from Circa Waves, and Island Records tell us their plans for masked rapper M Huncho.

On The Radar is rising pop star Lola Young, Syco Music’s digital marketing manager Charlie Martin is this week's Rising Star, and Sync Story hones in on – what else? – Love Island 2020. Singer and instrumentalist Jacob Collier is Making Waves and DJ Mag arts editor Kirsty Allison recommends her favourite new act in Tastemakers.

Alongside all of that, there’s all the very latest news, charts and analysis.

To subscribe and never miss a music biz story, click here.