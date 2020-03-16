New edition of Music Week out now

As the music industry continues to absorb the impact of coronavirus on touring, festivals and more, the new edition of Music Week lands with the latest on what to expect following the cancellation of SXSW and more.

This week’s Big Story gathers a host of top names from the independent sector to examine the consequences of SXSW’s removal from the showcase trail. Meanwhile, our editorial calls on the business to unite against adversity as the virus spreads internationally.

Also in news we hear from The Weeknd’s camp as his new album campaign prepares for lift-off, and we catch up with BBC Radio 3, who are cooking up yet more big ideas.

Starring on this week’s cover is new PRS For Music boss Andrea C Martin, who talks musicians’ rights and big ambitions in her first interview since taking over from Robert Ashcroft.

We unravel one of the biggest stories in pop music as we meet Lauv, manager Steve Bursky and team AWAL to find out how they’re taking on music industry traditions and winning.

Aloe Blacc tells the tale behind his megahit I Need A Dollar in Hitmakers, while one of indie’s best-loved characters, Baxter Dury, talks Danny Dyer, heritage and croissants in The Aftershow.

Jazz experimentalist Emma-Jean Thackray is On The Radar, Californian newcomer Gracie Abrams is in Making Waves and there’s a big O2 campaign in Sync Story.

Meanwhile, Sammy Andrews returns with the latest edition of her digital column, with TikTok under the microscope for a thorough inspection.

As well as all that, we bring you the very latest charts, news and analysis.

