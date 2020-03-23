New edition of Music Week out now

The latest edition of Music Week is out now as we deliver a very special report on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the music industry.

First up, we look at both the short and long term impact that social distancing is having on the live sector, with expert insight from Kilimanjaro Live, Paradigm, CAA UK and Solo Agency. Plus, we look at the rise of livestreaming.

Elsewhere, we check the pulse of the retail sector, speaking to independent record stores, ERA, Record Store Day UK, Proper Music, HMV, Amazon and more to find out how they are rallying around to confront reduced footfall, shifting schedules and other challenges ahead.

For our coverage of the impact on labels, we speak to majors and indies to find out how strategies are being adjusted in light of the pandemic. Lending their insight are leading execs from Polydor, Partisan, Beggars, Defected and more. As if that wasn’t enough, we also speak to the one and only Charli XCX to get a unique artist’s experience of self-isolation.

Last but not least, a host of key figures from an industry-spanning range of organisations have written for Music Week, sharing their advice, hopes and calls for action.

You don’t want to miss this essential overview of the impact so far, and the challenges ahead...

Also in the issue, we deliver a special report on recruitment in the music industry, looking at all the key HR issues with a host of experts.

In Hitmakers, D:Ream’s Peter Cunnah recalls writing Things Can Only Get Better, the track that topped the charts for four consecutive weeks back in 1994 and was so euphoric the Labour Party adopted it for the 1997 election. In The Aftershow, meanwhile, we speak to The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell about his incredible life in music.

Nashville hopeful Lennon Stella is On The Radar, Taylor Janzen is in Making Waves and there’s a big Dream/MJ Cole campaign in Sync Story.

As well as all that, we bring you the very latest charts, news and analysis.

