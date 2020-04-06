New edition of Music Week out now

The new edition of Music Week is out now and inside we continue our comprehensive coronavirus coverage by taking an in-depth look at how the music business is going to handle the disruption to the summer festival season.

On the back of high-profile cancellations such as Glastonbury, Download and Isle Of Wight Festival, not to mention postponed events like Coachella, Primavera Sound and Slam Dunk, we investigate the toll being exacted on promoters, agents, artists and crew members. Inside, a host of top names including Alex Hardee, Ric Salmon, Ben Ray, Annabella Coldrick, Paul Reed, John Giddings and Suzanne Bull share their insight.

In the news section, we dive deep on how the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown has impacted both streaming and release schedules as labels debate whether to push ahead with LP releases or delay. Elsewhere, we look at how independent venues are demanding industry help to try and prevent closures.

Plus, Mark Pemberton, director of the Association Of British Orchestras, explains why classical musicians and organisations need more support if they are to survive the global shutdown.

In Hitmakers, Music Week Songwriter Of The Year Savan Kotecha tells the story of how Demi Lovato’s smash Cool For The Summer came to life, while Jamie Cullum celebrates 10 years of his jazz show on BBC Radio 2 in this week’s Aftershow.

Decca-signed singer-songwriter Rhys Lewis stars in On The Radar, while electronic indie-rock band PVA are in Making Waves. There’s also a big sync spot for MLB The Show 20/Saint Motel.

As well as all that, we bring you the very latest charts, news and analysis.

