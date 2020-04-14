New edition of Music Week out now

The latest edition of Music Week is out now as we focus on the ripple-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on physical and mental health.

In a wellbeing special, we get first hand insight from some of the industry's key names including Ferocious Talent founder Kwame Kwaten, who relives his harrowing experience with coronavirus; Q Prime Management's Tara Richardson, who discusses living with anxiety; and the team from Universal Music Group, who talk neurodiversity.

For this week's Big Story we speak to leading figures in PR about how the ongoing crisis is disrupting the press world. Also in news, the biz pays tribute to former ERA chairman Paul Quirk following his death at the age of 71.

In our unrivalled quarterly analysis, we cast our eyes back on the simpler times of Q1 with the help of a handful of top execs.

Northern Irish storyteller Lilla Vargen is showcased On The Radar, Polydor junior marketing manager Ed Juniper is our latest Rising Star and UTA agent Beth Morton stars in this week's Tastemakers.

Hitmakers sees reggae superstar Shaggy tells the story of his legendary early noughties smash It Wasn't Me upon its 20th anniversary, while Enter Shikari vocalist Rou Reynolds takes on The Aftershow.

The work of the NHS forms the basis of this week's Sync Story, soundtracked by Italian composer Ezio Bosso, and Brother Leo is Making Waves.

As well as all that, we bring you the very latest club and streaming charts. Our regular charts analysis will return next week following the Easter break.

To subscribe and never miss a music biz story, click here. Make sure you can access vital music biz information wherever you are by signing up for our digital edition here.