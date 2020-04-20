New edition of Music Week out now

The new edition of Music Week is out now and, as the world continues to adapt amid the coronavirus crisis, we investigate the booming business of livestreaming.

With the touring biz in a state of paralysis and an increasing number of artists turning to the format, we speak to heavyweights including YouTube, Twitch, MelodyVR, UTA and Stageit to get the substance behind the streams.

Our news section, meanwhile, looks at Covid-19's effect on publishers and songwriters, as well as artist label services' companies attempts to keep key releases on track during the pandemic. We also check in with Townsend sales director Bruce McKenzie, who provides an update on the state of play in the D2C sector.

In her latest regular Viewpoint column, Deviate Digital CEO Sammy Andrews examines the devastating impact of the lockdown on various music business sectors and calls for a unified, industry-wide approach to recovery.

Songwriter and producer Martin Terefe discusses the making of Mike Posner's international smash I Took A Pill In Ibiza in this week's Hitmakers, while Independent Venue Week founder Sybil Bell reflects on her time in the industry in The Aftershow.

Elsewhere, AWAL junior marketing manager Mina Ingebretsen is our latest Rising Star, singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama is profiled in On The Radar and Capital FM presenter Sarah Story features in Tastemakers.

Ben Howard's hook-up with Virgin Media is the subject of this week's Sync Story, while The National collaborator Eve Owen is Making Waves.

As well as all that, we bring you the very latest charts, news and analysis.

