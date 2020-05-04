New edition of Music Week out now

The new issue of Music Week is out now, and we welcome new UK Music chair Tom Watson to the cover.

In an extensive one-to-one, the former MP discusses why he took the job, responds to the controversy around his appointment and unveils his battle plan to help the industry through these tumultuous times.

Elsewhere, we check in with pop superstar Rita Ora to find out how isolation is inspiring her next album.

In this week's Big Story, PRS For Music and PPL chiefs open up about the dramatic impact of Covid-19 on distributions in the years ahead. Also in news, with new MPG research showing that some businesses could close for good within weeks, studio bosses reveal the extent of the economic threat.

Hitmakers takes us all the way back to 1983 as John Rocca reveals all about the making of Freeez's dance smash IOU, while Evanescence singer Amy Lee shares a few tales from the road in The Aftershow.

Hotly-tipped rockers Boston Manor are the stars of On The Radar, and rapper and producer Wesley Joseph is Making Waves.

Sync Story homes in on the use of Billie Marten’s 2016 song La Lune to soundtrack a key scene in the hit TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel Normal People, while Blackstar London social media coordinator Holly Glanvill is our latest Rising Star.

Alongside all that, we bring you the very latest charts, news and analysis.

