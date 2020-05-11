New edition of Music Week out now

The new edition of Music Week is out now, and our latest cover story explores the inner workings of Various Artists Management.

We gathered David Bianchi, Nick Ember and John Dawkins together with their artists Ashnikko and Tom Grennan for a shoot and interview shortly before the UK went into lockdown, and now they star on the cover to reveal all about their management powerhouse.

The second half of a two-part interview took place during lockdown, and our in-depth story covers making records during Covid-19, the TikTok boom, the company’s plans for the future and much more.

With the Music Week Awards postponed until September, we bring you the story of Sony’s success in last year’s marketing categories, as we talk to the teams behind massive campaigns for Britney Spears and George Ezra.

This week’s Big Story investigates how Now That’s What I Call Music is adapting to the streaming age as its latest compilation drops during lockdown. Also in news, we catch up with CAA’s Emma Banks to talk Nordoff Robins and we speak to Record Store Day organiser Megan Page to find out how the event’s expansion over three days will impact labels and retailers.

Tim Burgess takes on The Aftershow on the eve of his fifth solo album, to reminisce about baggy and Britpop and explore the viral success of his Twitter Listening Party project.

The Primitives tell the story of their indie classic Crash in Hitmakers, and we hear about Fenne Lily’s upcoming Dead Oceans debut in On The Radar.

There’s a big sync from Netflix drama Elite in Sync Story, and New York disco punks Public Practice are in Making Waves. This week’s Rising Star is Capital Xtra’s Robert Bruce, who’s among the nominees for the Music Week Awards 2020.

Alongside all that, there’s all the very latest news, charts and analysis.