New edition of Music Week out now

The new edition of Music Week is out now, and features a very special interview with Charli XCX as part of our investigation into hitmaking in lockdown.

The star and members of her team including Atlantic co-president Ed Howard tell the story of her isolation album, which she announced, recorded and released in just five weeks. XCX dropped hints about new music in a Music Week interview back in March, and we called in on the singer in LA to find out how she made How I'm Feeling Now, having opened the whole process up to her legion of fans.

Managers Sam Pringle, Twiggy Rowley and Brandon Creed tell their side of the story, alongside long-time Charli XCX collaborator AG Cook, who served as co-executive producer. Film directors Bradley & Pablo reveal how they went about documenting the process remotely, too. It all adds up to an album story unlike anything the music business has seen before.

Elsewhere, US songwriter Victoria Monét reflects on how lockdown is impacting her career, we check in with one of the UK's hottest producers, Swifta Beater, and BMG UK boss Alistair Norbury tells us how his company and clients have been keeping the music coming.

In this week's news, we explore the unique power of radio, as BBC and commercial radio execs praise labels and artists for embracing opportunities during Covid-19. In addition, YouTube's head of music Dan Chalmers reveals his ambitions for the company in the dance sector and we bring you the latest update on an exciting new venue development set for central London.

In Hitmakers, Michael Ball recalls the chain of events that led him to team up with national hero Captain Tom Moore on their No.1 charity version of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic You'll Never Walk Alone. The Aftershow sees Frank Turner talk small venues, livestreaming and working through the pandemic.

Blackpool pop hopeful Tom Gregory is profiled in On The Radar, BBC Radio 2 producer Simon Ward shares his favourite new sounds in Tastemakers and Sony Music UK junior digital partner manager Samantha McKenna is our latest Rising Star.

The partnership between the smash hit BBC drama Killing Eve and the music of Unloved is explored in Sync Story, while Making Waves introduces teenage singer Luz.

Alongside all that, there’s all the very latest news, charts and analysis, plus the catch-up charts from the May bank holiday.