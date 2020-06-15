New edition of Music Week out now

The new edition of Music Week is out now, and for our cover feature we speak to The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess to find out all about the Love Record Stores campaign to assist independent retail during the coronavirus pandemic.

Inside, Burgess talks through the importance of the initiative, why he launched his own label, the future of physical media and also reflects on his experiences hosting the hit lockdown Listening Parties series. Plus, there’s insight from other key people behind the campaign, including PIAS MD Jason Rackham, Heavenly Recordings’ Jeff Barrett, Fleet River Music’s Tony Crean and Velocity Comms’ Andy Saunders.

Also in the issue, on the eve of releasing her disco-flavorued foruth album, Jessie Ware talks us through her reinvention as a podcast superstar, with additional insight from Universal Music UK CEO and chairman David Joseph, Virgin EMI president Ted Cockle and Fascination Management’s Peter Loraine.

In this week's news, key names at major labels lead the call for more to be done to drive equality in the music industry. Elsewhere, as ‘non-essential’ shops in England are finally allowed to reopen, Music Week investigates how music retailers will adapt to social distancing.

In Hitmakers, Sean Paul takes us inside the making of his dancehall classic Get Busy, while the legendary Keith Harris OBE reflects on his storied career in this week’s Aftershow.

Warner’s rising star Griff is profiled in On The Radar, journalist and radio producer Paul Stokes shares his favourite new sounds in Tastemakers and ERA PR and communications executive Phoebe Scott is our latest Rising Star.

The partnership between Safeworld19.com and James Warren is explored in Sync Story, while Making Waves introduces Eliza Mai.

Alongside all that, there’s all the very latest news, charts and analysis.

