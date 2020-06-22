New edition of Music Week out now

The new edition of Music Week is a celebration of a new era for Ministry Of Sound Recordings, as newly-crowned president Dipesh Parmar and general manager Amy Wheatley star on the cover.

We caught up with the two execs steering Ministry’s new chapter, which has seen the label emerge as one of the biggest UK success stories of recent years. They’ve been hard at work during lockdown, too: scoring the first No.1 of the shutdown with Saint Jhn’s Roses and staging a smash hit fundraising Weekender.

Parmar and Wheatley lift the lid on what’s happened since Sony acquired the previously independent label in 2016, and map out their vision for its future, talking No.1s, TikTok and more along the way. Sony Music UK & Ireland chairman & CEO Jason Iley also weighs in on how Ministry’s arrival has changed the complexion of Sony for good.

We also hear from Negla Abdela and Jason Farmer about what it’s like to be part of Ministry’s young team, and September Management founder and CEO Jonathan Dickins dials in from New York to talk London Grammar, who scored a No.1 album with Ministry in 2017.

Of course, team Ministry aren’t the only ones who’ve been busy in lockdown, which has been a lively period for everyone involved with music videos. We investigate what’s changed during Covid-19, catching up with the execs and directors behind a range of videos from Little Mix, Skepta, Chip & Young Adz, Biffy Clyro and Evanescence.

This week’s Big Story sees HMV owner Doug Putman open up about the future for the chain post Covid-19. Also in news, we bring you big developments at the Music Managers Forum (MMF) and hear from Human Re Sources/Q&A execs on their ambitions for their London-based operation and latest UK signings.

Elsewhere, we meet Netflix stars Nasty Cherry in On The Radar to hear all about their upcoming new EP, Virginia newcomer Sam Truth hits Making Waves and there’s a big sync for Irish singer Lyra in Sync Story.

Hitmakers sees The Psychedelic Furs reveal all about indie smash Pretty In Pink, and BBC Radio 1Xtra’s DJ Ace lines up for The Aftershow.

Alongside all that, we bring you the very latest charts, news and analysis.

