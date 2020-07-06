New edition of Music Week out now

The new issue of Music Week is out now, and for our very special cover feature elite UK songwriter/Girls I Rate founder Carla Marie Williams presents a celebration of black female excellence in the music industry.

Inside, Williams – who has written revered songs such as Beyoncé’s Freedom – pens an extremely powerful and moving open letter to the music industry which details her experiences of racism and explains why it’s time for black women to be recognised and valued by the UK business...

As part of the celebration, we also speak to some of the inspiring black female artists and execs who are shaping the future with Nao, Spotify’s Safiya Lambie-Knight, Island’s Adele White and Shola Ama all sharing their personal experiences, reflections and hopes.

Continuing with our celebration, Northern Soul star Pip Millett stars in On The Radar, All Saints legend Shaznay Lewis gives us the story of the group’s classic single Never Ever in Hitmakers and Paulette Long OBE reflects on her incredible career so far in The Aftershow. On top of that, Tiffany Calver appears in Tastemakers, Island’s Lost Girl appears in Making Waves and BBC Radio 1 DJ Jaguar is this week’s Rising Star.

In this week's Big Story, new Music Week research shows the absence of 2020 album breakthroughs as label execs open up about the impact of Covid-19 on their rising stars.

Also in news, we look at the new Ivors Award category for emerging songwriters and composers as part of Apple Music's mission to "build creative relationships". Plus, BMG UK outline their ambition for Australian rock act DMA’s new album.

Elsewhere, the hook-up between Apple TV comedy Trying, Guy Garvey, Peter Jobson and Paul Sanderson is the focus of this week's Sync Story.

Alongside all that, we bring you the very latest charts, news and analysis.

