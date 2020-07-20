New edition of Music Week out now

The new edition of Music Week is out now, as we welcome rock sensations Biffy Clyro to our cover for the first time.

Ahead of the release of their excellent eighth album, A Celebration Of Endings, Simon Neil, Ben and James Johnston, plus manager Paul Craig and Warner Records president Phil Christie, reflect on their incredible journey so far.

In a career-spanning interview, the group open up about everything from defying expectations, songwriting, their indie roots, major label success, headlining festivals, The X Factor, mental health and why the government must do everything it can to protect the grassroots venues they once blossomed in from closing.

This week’s Big Story sees team Polydor – fresh from scoring its seventh chart-topper of 2020 – dissect their amazing run of No.1 albums. Elsewhere in the issue, Futurekind’s co-founders outline their ambition for the future and IE: Music manager Leander Gloversmith talks the gameplan for pop-punk band Neck Deep’s new album after their last record scored a No. 4 entry in the US and UK charts.

Also in the issue, we take an in-depth look at how the live industry has evolved during the coronavirus pandemic as top names from Paradigm, Shangri-La, Stufish and Melody VR talk everything from video game concerts to VR festivals...

Jonas Blue tells the story of his JP Cooper collaboration Perfect Strangers in Hitmakers, while legendary composer Max Richter takes on The Aftershow.

We meet fast-rising Wigan four piece The Lathums in On The Radar and South London rapper Deema in Making Waves.

As well as all that, there’s all the very latest news, charts and analysis.

