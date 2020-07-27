New edition of Music Week out now

The new edition of Music Week is out now, and for our cover feature we take an in-depth look at the world of grassroots venues.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the vital breeding ground of UK talent, we speak to the Saves Our Venues campaign frontman Frank Turner, Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd and Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett – now a venue operator himself – to speak about the unfolding crisis and what must be done to protect the lifeblood of the business. Plus, Alexandra Palace CEO Louise Stewart pens a powerful viewpoint outlining the key issues facing independent venues.

On top of that, with live music still on hiatus, we speak to a host of top artists and executives to reflect on the greatest gig they ever went to, with personal reflections from the likes of Dua Lipa, Matt Healy, Kwame Kwaten, Andrea C Martin, Merck Mercuriadis, Ben Mawson, Ed Millett, Alistair Norbury, Dipesh Parmar, Paulette Long, Ed Howard, Amy Lee, Safiya Lambie-Knight, Phil Christie, Emma Banks, Annabella Coldrick, Keith Harris, Michael Ball and many, many more.

This week’s Big Story sees Globe president Marc Robinson talk online showcases under coronavirus and the rise of sync star Celeste. Elsewhere in the issue, Deezer call for a fairer streaming model and Kiss network outline their new music policy to help break acts.

Charli XCX tells the story of her Icona Pop collaboration I Love It in Hitmakers, while Skip Marley takes on The Aftershow.

We meet Dublin’s new hometown hero Gavin James in On The Radar and Australian-Zimbabwean rapper and singer Tkay Maidza in Making Waves.

As well as all that, there’s all the very latest news, charts and analysis.

