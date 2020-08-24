New edition of Music Week out now

The new issue of Music Week is out now and we welcome one of the biggest bands in the world, The Killers, to the cover for the first time.

With their sixth studio LP Imploding The Mirage heading towards the top of the albums chart, we sit down with the band's Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci, manager Robert Reynolds, WME co-head of music Kirk Sommer and EMI's Clive Cawley to discuss their revised plans for the campaign after a challenging few months, as well as revisiting their career-defining Saturday night headline slot at Glastonbury 2019.

In addition, we speak to Pvris leader Lynn Gunn, who talks us through the testing journey to their third album Use Me - and reveals why she’s finally ready to embrace stardom.

This week's Big Story goes inside Apple Music Radio's global rebrand and new station launches in an exclusive interview with UK business lead Kat Wong.

Also in news, radio pluggers deliver their verdict on new BBC Radio 1 boss Aled Haydn Jones' plans for Annie Mac, Jack Saunders and breaking artists, while BRIT School principal Stuart Worden opens up about the hurdles Covid-19 presents for music education ahead of the start of the new term.

Chart-topping DJ and producer Joel Corry reflects on club floorfiller turned platinum smash Lonely in Hitmakers, while Travis frontman Fran Healy shares some road stories and reveals the secrets of his band's legendary cover of Britney Spears' ...Baby One More Time in The Aftershow.

Saxophonist and composer Nubya Garcia is showcased in On The Radar and Music Venue Trust venue support manager Clara Cullen is our latest Rising Star, while ICM Partners concert agent Kyle Kernohan shares his favourite new sounds in Tastemakers.

Elsewhere, I Don't Speak French's sync spot with Samsung is explored in Sync Story and streaming sensation Nasty C is Making Waves.

Alongside all that, we bring you the very latest charts, news and analysis.

