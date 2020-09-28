New edition of Music Week out now

The new issue of Music Week is out now and we take a deep dive into the world of global entertainment power player eOne in this week's Cover Story.

We meet the company's global president, music, Chris Taylor and UK MD & head of international Ted May to get the lowdown on their exciting plans following the firm's acquisition by toy giant Hasbro last year. Taylor also gives an update on the future of the catalogue of legendary hip-hop label Death Row Records.

Our latest Big Story focuses on the embattled UK live sector as it sets a date to return to full capacity in 2021. Promoters Stuart Galbraith, Harvey Goldsmith and Sacha Lord, National Arenas Association chair Lucy Noble, Music Venue Trust chief Mark Davyd and Association Of Independent Festivals boss Paul Reed set out the key issues the circuit must overcome to rebound, six months on from the live music shutdown.

In addition, we speak to GRM Daily founder Koby ‘Posty’ Hagan about the success of the online platform, which has helped break generations of UK talent from Tinie Tempah to Stormzy since launching in 2009. We also catch up with You Me At Six's label and management team, who explain why the rock act are confident of building their fanbase despite the lack of touring opportunities due to the pandemic.

In a special report, we investigate the management of royalties, speaking to a number of major players who detail why the money that comes in is only as good as the capacity to track it and account for it.

Indie streaming icon Lauv, aka Ari Leff, explains how sparse break-up song I Like Me Better ended up propelling him towards pop’s big leagues in Hitmakers, while legendary broadcaster Annie Nightingale shares some of her life lessons in The Aftershow.

Elsewhere, in her must-read monthly Viewpoint, Deviate Digital CEO Sammy Andrews looks at how technology can help the live circuit survive the coronavirus crisis.

Yungblud's appearance on EA’s Madden NFL 21 game is explored in Sync Story and enigmatic UK group Sault take the floor in Making Waves. Vevo music & talent manager Jodeci Chin Rampasard is this week's Rising Star and songwriter/producer Owen Cutts reveals what's on his stereo in Tastemakers.

Alongside all that, we bring you the very latest charts, news and analysis.

To order your print copy of this issue, please email Rachael Hampton on rachael.hampton@futurenet.com. To subscribe and never miss a music biz story, click here. Make sure you can access vital music biz information wherever you are by signing up for our digital edition here.